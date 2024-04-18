Sari gets a fresh twist

One Minute Saree, a contemporary brand reinventing its traditional roots in a modern silhouette, has launched its latest collection — Sarong Sarees.
Perfect for the modern woman on the go, the collection is a celebration of versatility and style. Whether you’re jetting off to a tropical paradise or planning a beachside getaway, these saris seamlessly blend comfort with elegance, allowing you to embrace the warmth in every step.
The Sarong Saree collection is based on an ingenious easy wrap-and-go concept, eliminating the need for customisation. There are eight distinct styles, each demonstrating the brand’s commitment to offer innovation to the next generation of sari lovers. The collection introduces an array of classic yet stylish fabrics that effortlessly transform from a sari-inspired look into a chic wrap-around skirt. A new take on Indo-Western flair, the collection makes a promising debut ahead of the summer wedding season perfect to bring in the desi elegance with an oomph.
“Whether it’s the vibrant energy of ethnic festivities, the carefree allure of beach escapades, the sophistication of resort rendezvous, or the romance of destination weddings, this new collection will infuse a delightful blend of fun and elegance into every celebration,” says Sasha Revankar, the founder of the brand.
In keeping with the brand’s ethos of embracing inclusivity, the collection is designed to cater to a diverse range of sizes, ensuring that the beauty and art of sari can be cherished by anyone on any occasion and anywhere.
“We had such a great response to our One Minute Saree concept that I thought it would be amazing to have a similar concept as a resort wear/beachwear. When I looked at sarongs, I saw similar silhouettes to the sari; the only thing missing was a pallu, which I also felt may be preferred by some for added coverage. We wanted to have a casual yet classy look so it could be a versatile piece,” she says.
Reinterpreting traditional sari elements or aesthetics, this collection uses only three metres of fabrics complete with front pleats and pallu, which can be pleated or free-flowing. “A few designs are in Banarasi saris, which is something you don’t usually think of as resortwear. But my favourites are the Jolie Magenta Sarong Saree for its colour and subtle gold work and effortless drape; the Amara Modal Silk Sarong Saree for the soft material and hand block print; and Lillia Emerald Satin Silk Sarong for a more intricate drape,” says Sasha, adding that people are buying them as resortwear and also as formal wedding attire.
The saris are customisable too, so you can drape it how it suits you best.
Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available online.
