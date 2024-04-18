Sari gets a fresh twist

The Sarong Saree collection is based on an ingenious easy wrap-and-go concept, eliminating the need for customisation. There are eight distinct styles, each demonstrating the brand’s commitment to offer innovation to the next generation of sari lovers. The collection introduces an array of classic yet stylish fabrics that effortlessly transform from a sari-inspired look into a chic wrap-around skirt. A new take on Indo-Western flair, the collection makes a promising debut ahead of the summer wedding season perfect to bring in the desi elegance with an oomph.

“Whether it’s the vibrant energy of ethnic festivities, the carefree allure of beach escapades, the sophistication of resort rendezvous, or the romance of destination weddings, this new collection will infuse a delightful blend of fun and elegance into every celebration,” says Sasha Revankar, the founder of the brand.