Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a chic black pantsuit, offering major style inspiration

Fashion icon Aditi Rao Hydari is back with another stunning look, this time ditching the flowing gowns for a trendy pantsuit that has her fans swooning. The ever-stylish actress took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a series of photos that showcased her latest fashion choice, and it’s definitely one for the fashion books!
Aditi struck a pose in a chic black co-ord set that exuded elegance and sophistication. The off-the-shoulder neckline added a touch of sensuality, while the intricate blue and green floral hand embroidery on the bodice and sleeves elevated the look to new heights. The matching flared trousers elongated her silhouette, creating a perfectly balanced and flattering ensemble.
For fans eager to recreate this head-turning look, be prepared to invest in some designer love. The gorgeous outfit hails from the shelves of renowned designer Namrata Joshipura, and it comes with a price tag of INR 34,000. But with its timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship, it’s sure to become a treasured piece in any wardrobe.
Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi deserves a round of applause for accessorising the look flawlessly. The simple yet elegant gold hoop earrings perfectly complemented the outfit without stealing the spotlight. Classic black heels elongated Aditi’s legs and added a touch of polish, tying the entire look together seamlessly.
Aditi's makeup, expertly applied by makeup artist Charlotte Wang, was a masterclass in subtle glam. Nude eyeshadow created a soft base, while mascara-coated lashes and smudged kajal added definition to her eyes. Defined brows framed her face beautifully, and a touch of contour sculpted her cheekbones. Rosy cheeks added a hint of freshness, while a dewy base created a natural glow. The perfect shade of pink lipstick completed the look, adding a touch of youthful vibrance.
The final touch came with Aditi’s hair, styled by Charlotte Wang. Loose curls cascaded down her shoulders, softening the powerful vibe of the outfit and adding a touch of romantic charm. This effortless hairstyle perfectly complemented the overall look, making Aditi a vision of modern elegance.