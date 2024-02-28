Paris Fashion Week 2024: Blackpinks’ Rosé stuns in a sheer gown at Saint Laurent Fall show

Paris Fashion Week continues to sizzle, and Blackpink member Rosé brought the heat with her captivating appearance at the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 show. Embracing the season’s trend of sheer fabrics, Rosé exuded undeniable glamour in a stunning brown tiered gown.
The YSL global ambassador took her seat in the front row alongside fashion icons Kate Moss and Lily Collins, adding her signature star power to the star-studded event. Opting for an elegant and bold look, she donned a see-through brown gown that cascaded elegantly to the floor. The tiered design added a romantic touch, while the subtle ruching and front slit showcased her toned physique.
For a touch of mystery and intrigue, Rosé layered a black bikini top and bottoms underneath the gown, creating a captivating play of textures and revealing a hint of skin. To complete the look, she chose minimalistic accessories, including black square sunglasses, pointed-toe heels, a quilted purse with a gold chain strap, and a statement gold ring.
Her makeup perfectly complemented the outfit, featuring rosy blush, a delicate matte pink lipstick, and her signature centre-parted platinum blonde hair styled sleek and straight.
After captivating hearts in her showstopper gown, Rosé transitioned to a classic black suit for the YSL after-party, showcasing her versatility and impeccable fashion sense. The velvet blazer with its sharp lines and flared pants exuded sophistication, while a silk-satin button-down shirt and a whimsical floral pocket square added a touch of personality. Black pointed slingback pumps and a YSL mini bag completed the chic look.
Rosé's flawless makeup and centre-parted hairstyle remained consistent, while the addition of feathered brows and black manicured nails added a touch of edge. With two members already making waves at Paris Fashion Week, fashion enthusiasts eagerly await potential appearances from Jennie and Lisa, ambassadors for Chanel and Celine respectively. This week promises to see Blackpink continue to be a major force in the world of fashion.