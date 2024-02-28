Paris Fashion Week 2024: Blackpinks’ Rosé stuns in a sheer gown at Saint Laurent Fall show

For a touch of mystery and intrigue, Rosé layered a black bikini top and bottoms underneath the gown, creating a captivating play of textures and revealing a hint of skin. To complete the look, she chose minimalistic accessories, including black square sunglasses, pointed-toe heels, a quilted purse with a gold chain strap, and a statement gold ring.

Her makeup perfectly complemented the outfit, featuring rosy blush, a delicate matte pink lipstick, and her signature centre-parted platinum blonde hair styled sleek and straight.