Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on styling Diljit Dosanjh for his North America tour

Couturier Raghavendra Rathore, who has collaborated with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for his ongoing Dil-luminati North America tour, has shared how the latter struck a chord with the AI-Gen-Z audience who crave for authentic experiences that pay homage to their traditions while pushing creative boundaries.

The lifestyle designer has showcased Indian heritage and craftsmanship on a global platform through Diljit's powerful connection with audiences worldwide.

Talking about the same, the founder of the bespoke brand, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur said, "Diljit is an unstoppable force, not just as one of India's biggest musical sensations, but also as a proud ambassador of our rich cultural heritage."

For the Vancouver opener, Dosanjh donned Rathore's signature black Jodhpur bandhgala kurta, featuring intricate tonal thread work.

The black handcrafted kurta was paired with a lustrous pure silk chadra (traditional Punjabi outfit, thoughtfully crafted to complement the ensemble). The look was completed with a turle wali pagri (Punjabi turban) styled by turban artiste Gurpartap Singh Kang.