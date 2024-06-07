Timeless tradition: 5 ways to drape a Kanjeevaram sari

Steeped in a centuries-old tradition of timeless elegance, the Kanjeevaram sari is a symbol of tradition and grace. From the classic Nivi style to the graceful madisar drape, there are a number of methods to drape the sari, each showcasing the essence of tradition while embracing modern sensibilities. Here are 5 exquisite Kanjeevaram sari draping techniques.
Nivi style
The Nivi style is one of the most common and traditional ways of draping a sari. It originated in the Deccan region. In this style, the sari is draped gracefully over the left shoulder, with pleats neatly gathered at the front and pallu falling elegantly.
Method:
Start by tucking one end of the sari into the petticoat and make pleats with the remaining fabric.
Arrange the pleats and drape them over the left shoulder, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully.
Secure the pallu with pins to ensure it stays in place.
Madisar style
Originating from Tamil Nadu, Madisar style is practised by the Iyengar Brahmin women. In South India, the nine-yard Madisar symbolises the unity of both males and females, which is the principle of the Ardhanareeswara god.
Method:
Firstly, start wrapping the sari around the waist and tucking it into the petticoat, by leaving the pallu longer on one side.
Take the longer end of the pallu and bring it over the right shoulder, covering the head.
Secure the pallu with pins and adjust the pleats for a neat finish.
Half-Lehenga drape
This style of drape combines elements of traditional sari drapes with the lehenga choli style. The sari is draped in such a way that the pleats are gathered at the front like a lehenga skirt, while the pallu is draped over the left shoulder.
Methods:
Start making the pleats with the sari and tucking it into the petticoat at the centre.
Take the loose end of the sari and bring it around your waist to form the lehenga-style skirt.
Drape the pallu over the shoulder and secure it with pins.
Kerala style
Kerala style of draping a sari is called the Mundum Neriyathum. It involves wearing two pieces of cloth, one draped as a skirt (mundu) and the other as an upper garment (neriyathu). Whereas, the upper garment is typically white with gold borders, creating a simple yet elegant look.
Method:
Fold the sari lengthwise and tuck one end into the petticoat, allowing the end to fall gracefully.
Take the loose end and wrap it around the body, as a skirt also known as the mundu. Whereas, drape the remaining fabric over the left shoulder to create the neriyathu.
Later, secure it with pins as needed.
Front pallu drape
In this style of drape, the pallu of the sari is brought to the front instead of the traditional over-the-shoulder drape. The pallu is pleated and pinned neatly on the shoulder, allowing the intricate designs of the sari to be prominently displayed on the front.
Method:
Start by pleating the sari and tucking it into the petticoat, ensuring the pallu is in the front.
Take the loose end of the pallu and bring it over the left shoulder, allowing it to fall gracefully in the front.
Secure the pallu with pins and adjust the pleats to look better.
Story by Viksha A