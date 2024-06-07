From celebrities to runways: Butter yellow emerges as summer's must-have fashion hue

The colour has made its way to the 2024's summer fashion pedestal, taking over social media feeds. Be it Deepika Padukone or Ananya Pandey, the colour is popping up everywhere. And for good reason — it looks fab on everyone and goes with just about anything!

It’s versatile, flattering, and full of positive vibes. According to Databutmakeitfashion, fashion brands have witnessed a surge of 98% in searches for yellow dresses. So whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, butter yellow has got you covered.