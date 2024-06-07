From celebrities to runways: Butter yellow emerges as summer's must-have fashion hue

The colour has made its way to the 2024's summer fashion pedestal, taking over social media feeds. Be it Deepika Padukone or Ananya Pandey, the colour is popping up everywhere. And for good reason — it looks fab on everyone and goes with just about anything!
It’s versatile, flattering, and full of positive vibes. According to Databutmakeitfashion, fashion brands have witnessed a surge of 98% in searches for yellow dresses. So whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, butter yellow has got you covered.
Here's how you too can look as smooth as butter yellow with Twamev, Studio Surbhi, The Dramebaaz Co., Limited Edt, and French Connection watches!
Here's some inspiration for you to jump on the bandwagon!
Luxury ethnic wear
Twamev, known for its luxury ethnic wear, has embraced the elegant charm of Butter Yellow in its opulent collections. Perfect for weddings and festive occasions, Twamev's butter yellow ensembles radiate sophistication and grace, highlighting the richness of Indian heritage with a radiant twist.
Elegance and comfort
Studio Surbhi is redefining modern silhouettes with a rich infusion of Rajasthani drapes, and their butter yellow creations are a testament to this innovative blend. These designs are perfect for those who want the sweet spot between elegance, comfort, and convenience.
Bold statement
The Dramebaaz Co. is all about making a bold fashion statement, and its Butter Yellow collection is no exception. Known for its contemporary styles, fun silhouettes, and vibrant colours, the brand brings butter yellow to life with eye-catching prints and playful designs.
A pop of colour
Known for curating the finest and rarest sneakers, Limited Edt’s butter yellow sneakers are a must-have for sneakerheads and casual wear enthusiasts alike. With Limited Edt, stepping out in style has never been easier, as the butter yellow kicks add a pop of colour to any outfit.
French Connection Watches
British accessories brand, French Connection's analog watches in butter yellow has a sleek, minimalist design that complements any outfit, whether casual or formal. These edgy designs bridge the gap between traditional analog craftsmanship and modern aesthetics.