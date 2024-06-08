Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani stun in chic gowns in new pic from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

Kiara Advani has set social media ablaze with a new photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Italy. The picture featured Kiara alongside the groom-to-be’s sister, Isha Ambani, and showcased their dazzling looks for the celebratory bash.
The four-day extravaganza in Italy hosted by the Ambani family brought together a star-studded guest list, including Kiara, who attended with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.
The photo shared on Instagram captured Kiara and Isha striking a pose for the camera, their backless gowns added a touch of elegance to the celebratory atmosphere. Isha radiated confidence in a floor-length red ensemble, featuring a halter neckline and delicate floral adornments. The dress flowed into a voluminous pleated skirt with a dramatic train, while a statement chain embellishment added a touch of modern flair.
Isha kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, opting for a pair of bold hoop earrings. Her cascading tresses, styled in a half-up, half-down manner with soft waves, completed the look.
Kiara complimented her friend beautifully in a Manish Malhotra black velvet gown. The dress featured a plunging back, contrasting with the elegant halter neckline. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated Kiara’s svelte frame and flowed gracefully into a floor-length train. Opting for jewellery from the same designer, Kiara adorned her ears with statement emerald earrings, adding a touch of colour to the monochromatic ensemble. A chic black mini bag with an embellished handle completed the look.
The photo is a testament to the deep friendship between Kiara and Isha, and it serves as a glimpse into the glamorous world of the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations.