Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani stun in chic gowns in new pic from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

Kiara complimented her friend beautifully in a Manish Malhotra black velvet gown. The dress featured a plunging back, contrasting with the elegant halter neckline. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated Kiara’s svelte frame and flowed gracefully into a floor-length train. Opting for jewellery from the same designer, Kiara adorned her ears with statement emerald earrings, adding a touch of colour to the monochromatic ensemble. A chic black mini bag with an embellished handle completed the look.