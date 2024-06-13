Father’s Day 2024: Bags for your dads!

Own only what you can always carry with you. Literally! With only one bag, you can change your outfit completely. Well, of course, bags have more purpose than just adding oomph or elegance to an outfit. Be it vacation, office, or your regular routine, bags and wallets of different shapes, sizes and designs are an essential part of everyday life. These could make the perfect gift to give your fathers this Father's Day.
This Father’s Day, choose to gift your father sustainability. Mona B’s stylish and chic messenger laptop bag, made from premium materials, and decorated with the finest brass fittings, vegan leather handles, and adjustable shoulder straps can pack a bunch of essentials. Your dad will love it because it will come very handy in case he has a flight to catch or go on an emergency vacation.
Their Rearden Duffle Bag is a sustainable duffle bag for your dad’s traveling and gym needs that redefines style every day. Also, with the Rearden Backpack, your father can organise and protect his precious stash and simplify his life on the go with this stylishly chic backpack.
Price: Rs 3,999 to Rs 4,999. Available online.
Gift your father Lorenz Personalized Father’s Day elegance set wallet, watch and sunglasses. This combo is suitable for every occasion (outdoor, business, party etc), making your father look classy at all times. It is luxury blended in simple design creating a perfect gifting option.
Price: Rs 498. Available online.
Perona presents its specially curated selection of timeless creations for gifting this Father's Day. The Mink/ Black Henry Weekender Bag combines contemporary style and functionality with internal zip and slip compartments, adjustable shoulder straps, and a unique colour-blocked design of soft grainy and premium fine grain leather.
Price: Rs 32,000.
The Maguire backpack blends contemporary style and performance, featuring a quick-access front zip pocket, shock-resistant padded laptop compartment, two pen slots, and internal pockets for media devices, accessories, cards, and keys.
Price: Rs 23,000.
Arlo, a sleek laptop bag with seamless lines, features adjustable handles, a padded shock-resistant compartment, multiple pockets, and a detachable strap for versatile hands-free carrying options.
Price: Rs 22,500.
The Ceron messenger bag, spacious and practical, is perfect for daily use and travel. With multiple pockets and an adjustable, detachable strap, it offers versatile, functional storage and style.
Price: Rs 12,500.
Made from LWG-certified supple Italian leather, the stylish Brown Dario Wallet boasts eight card slots, hand-painted edges, and dual cash sleeves, making it an ideal everyday accessory.
Price: Rs 4,000.
Available online.
Brune & Bareskin’s Father's Day collection is an exquisite selection of premium leather goods designed to celebrate and honor the special bond between fathers and their loved ones. This thoughtfully curated collection includes a range of sophisticated leather belts, elegant wallet combos, stylish leather shoes, and versatile keychains, each crafted with the brand's signature attention to detail and commitment to quality.
Price on request. Available online.
Sling Bag With Yardley London Grooming Kit is a versatile gift that combines practicality with luxury. The dynamic blue sling bag is perfect for daily use, while the Yardley London grooming products ensure your dad looks and feels his best. Perfect for the dad who loves to stay organised and well-groomed, this set is ideal for any occasion.
Price: Rs 2,699. Available online.