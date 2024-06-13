This Father's Day, gift your dad perfumes he will love

Just like pictures, perfumes speak a thousand words. On Father's Day, what better gift to give your dads than a bottle that exudes the scent of a man? Here are five products that you may want to consider.
Rejuvenating
Seabreeze Perfume by Mr.Huffman-Asort.com is crafted with finest ingredients, exudes a refreshing and rejuvenating aura reminiscent of the ocean's embrace. This alluring scent unfolds with vibrant top notes of Mandarin Orange, Ginger, and Pink Pepper, leading into a heart of Vetiver, Patchouli, and Sandalwood. The fragrance culminates in a seductive base of Musk, Birch, Tonka Bean, and Styrax, leaving a lasting impression that mirrors the essence of the sea.
Price: Rs 999. Available online.
Enchanting
Engage Luxury Perfume Gift Pack for Men has a range of product ideal for men with woody, and spicy notes which creates a masculine aura of charm and sophistication. The fragrance is fresh modern fougere and lasts all day long. Gift your father these enchanting luxury perfume gift sets as a token of affection that lingers in memory.
Price: Rs 899. Available online.
Refined
Celebrate the refined sophistication of the special men in your life with the French Essence Noir gift set. Designed exclusively for those who appreciate timeless elegance, Noir offers a captivating perfume that embodies modern masculinity with a curated blend of enchanting and sophisticated notes. The set includes a deodorant that ensures day-long confidence, making the fragrance an integral part of their daily presence. Perfectly versatile, Noir seamlessly complements any occasion, from important business meetings to memorable evening events. Packaged with sophistication, it is a luxurious choice that conveys refined taste and masculine grace.
Price: Rs 599. Available online.
Soothing
Denver Honour Gift Hamilton Exclusive Collection for Men contains Honor deodorant and men's EDP that offer a soothing fragrance with citrus and spice top notes, musk middle notes and sandal and amber base notes. These are long-lasting body sprays that keep you odour-free for long hours.
Price: Rs 649. Available online.
Refreshing
This Father’s Day, elevate your gifting game with Dr. Batra’s PRO+ Active Fresh Deo For Men. It is designed to unleash a refreshing and invigorating scent that energises your senses. Its advanced formula ensures that the refreshing scent lingers for hours, keeping one feeling and smelling great from morning till night. Free from harsh chemicals, this deo is gentle on the skin and tougher on odour.
Price: Rs 219. Available online.