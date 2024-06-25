Sonam Kapoor wows in a Dior outfit at the brand’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s fashion icon, has once again solidified her status as a trendsetter. This week, she turned heads at a Dior event, sporting a captivating ensemble from the brand’s Fall 2024 collection.
Sonam’s outfit epitomised her fearless approach to fashion. She rocked Dior’s iconic ‘Spectadior Pump,’ a shoe that flawlessly blends elegance with boldness. These statement heels were complemented by a rich brown leather jacket emblazoned with an American flag motif. The jacket’s bold pattern was grounded by a timeless grey wool skirt, creating a perfect balance between striking and sophisticated.
But Sonam wasn’t done there. Adding a delightful touch of whimsy, she incorporated a navy polka-dot tie, seamlessly merging playful charm with polished elegance. The entirety of the Dior Fall 2024 ensemble married vintage influences with contemporary flair. It highlighted her ability to push fashion boundaries while maintaining an effortless grace.
Sonam shared snippets from the event on social media, where she was seen interacting with various guests. The post was captioned, “As usual, inspiring and amazing @dior,” accompanied by Hozier’s soulful track Too Sweet.
Fans were quick to shower Sonam with praise. Comments like “Woowwww, serveee, so hot. I'm obsessed with this look” and “Stunner. So gorgeous!” flooded her social media. Her undeniable fashion prowess continues to inspire and captivate.
The event, held on Monday, showcased the latest couture collections from Dior, attracting renowned personalities from the global fashion scene. Sonam, with her unique flair and impeccable style, undoubtedly stole the show.