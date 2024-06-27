Upgrade your work wardrobe with this newest lookbook

Once underrepresented, traditional Indian workwear is having a moment, especially on social media. Fashion folks are finally appreciating the elegant Indian silhouettes and considering them well-suited for work.

They are opting for saris, kurta sets and even salwar kameez to put together a polished and refined look that seamlessly transitions from a formal setup to a more casual one.

Keeping with the trend, recently Biba also launched a new lookbook with outfits perfect to add to one’s work wardrobe. Our favourite pick from the edit is the Ochre Rayon Co-ord Set that comes with beige pants, mud yellow tank top and a contemporary printed jacket.