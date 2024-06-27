Upgrade your work wardrobe with this newest lookbook

Once underrepresented, traditional Indian workwear is having a moment, especially on social media. Fashion folks are finally appreciating the elegant Indian silhouettes and considering them well-suited for work.
They are opting for saris, kurta sets and even salwar kameez to put together a polished and refined look that seamlessly transitions from a formal setup to a more casual one.
Keeping with the trend, recently Biba also launched a new lookbook with outfits perfect to add to one’s work wardrobe. Our favourite pick from the edit is the Ochre Rayon Co-ord Set that comes with beige pants, mud yellow tank top and a contemporary printed jacket.
Apart from being a comfortable fit, the outfit is also a stylish one and what made it stand out for us was the collar accessory which we fashioned as a neck piece. Based on your work moodboard, you can also style the full set in professional setups and ditch the jacket when you are headed out for a team dinner.
INR 2,599 onwards. Across stores and available online.
Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com
X: @muskankhullar03