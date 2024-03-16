Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a breathtaking green ensemble by Anamika Khanna

Sonakshi Sinha continues to reign supreme in the fashion world, dazzling fans with her latest ethnic look. The actor recently left netizens speechless in a captivating green ensemble that redefined elegance with a touch of modern flair.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared snaps of the look and captioned the pictures, “If the phrase ‘Green with Envy’ had a face... it would be Fareedan,” hinting at the mesmerising allure of the emerald green outfit. The ensemble, designed by ace couturier Anamika Khanna, comprised a cropped jacket adorned with intricate gold embroidery, paired flawlessly with a matching satin skirt boasting dramatic draping.
Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi skillfully accentuated the outfit with carefully chosen accessories. Sinha sported a collection of stacked bangles, a chunky ring, and delicate silver earrings, all gleaming in perfect harmony. Golden strappy heels further elevated the look, adding a touch of sophistication.
For her hairstyle, Sonakshi opted for soft, cascading curls that framed her face beautifully. The makeup complemented the ensemble, featuring shades of pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a glossy pink lipstick.
On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in the upcoming web series Heeramandi. The project, which has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.