Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a breathtaking green ensemble by Anamika Khanna

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in the upcoming web series Heeramandi. The project, which has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.