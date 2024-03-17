Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon slay with their outfits at ‘Crew’ trailer launch

The leading ladies of The Crew set the red carpet ablaze at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai last night. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon served up diverse looks, each captivating the audience with their unique style.
Kareena oozed timeless elegance in a floor-length black gown by Rhea Kapoor. The dress boasted a sophisticated turtle neckline, a chic cowl design, and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves. Delicate diamond rings, peep-toe pumps, and a touch of smoky eye makeup completed her captivating look.
Kriti sizzled in a daring black ensemble, courtesy of stylist Sanam Ratansi. The outfit hailed as one of her best sartorial choices yet, featured a revealing bralette with criss-cross ties, a bodycon skirt with a dramatic slit, and a cropped jacket. Black pumps and a messy bun added a touch of edge to the glamorous look.
Tabu, styled by Sanam Ratansi as well, opted for a statement-making two-piece. The bronze-gold ensemble comprised a cropped jacket with dramatic folded sleeves and chic wide collars, paired with matching dhoti pants. The asymmetrical silhouette and Tabu's flowing centre-parted hair added a touch of artistic flair. Gold jewellery, winged eyeliner, and a soft makeup palette finished off her sophisticated look.
From Kareena's classic elegance to Kriti's bold statement and Tabu's artistic touch, the trio showcased the versatility of fashion on the red carpet.