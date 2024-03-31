Alia Bhatt sports Bulgari necklace worth INR 20 crore at Hope Gala

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight (and hearts) at the recent Hope Gala in London, not with just one, but two stunning looks! First, she captivated audiences with a breathtaking vintage ivory sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. This exquisite piece, originally crafted in 1994, exuded timeless elegance with its intricate details and a touch of history.
But Alia wasn’t done there. She later transitioned into a more contemporary look, slipping into a rich burgundy velvet gown by Gucci, a brand she proudly represents globally. The dress embodied sophisticated simplicity with a square neckline, a flattering straight fit that flared gracefully at the hem, and a touch of sparkle courtesy of crystals adorning the neckline and waistline.
Centre-parted, flowing curls and a hint of peach blush completed this effortlessly chic look. While the dress itself was understated, it was Alia's dazzling jewellery that truly turned heads.
A fitted Bulgari necklace, aptly named the ‘Sapphire Lace Necklace,’ took centre stage. Geometrically cut diamonds encircled stunning sapphires, culminating in a magnificent central sapphire that stole the show. This impressive piece, reportedly worth a staggering INR 20 crore according to reports, perfectly complemented the large sapphire ring adorning her finger.
The necklace, part of Bulgari’s 2020 Barocko collection, boasts nearly 400 sparkling diamonds and a mesmerising 28.11-carat sapphire set in white gold. With this exquisite choice, Alia undoubtedly amplified the bling factor at the gala, leaving everyone mesmerised by her radiance.