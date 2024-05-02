A blend of timeless classics in bold colours

Building upon the theme of ‘Be On’, the brand’s creative director, Andrea Incontri, brings a fresh perspective to the collection, marrying pop-inspired elements with utility-driven designs. Denim takes centre stage, adorning an array of garments including miniskirts, jumpsuits, shirt dresses, and jeans in a variety of silhouettes ranging from bell bottoms to cropped styles. You will find unlined blazers, buttoned dresses, midi skirts, as well as knitwear featuring horse-print jacquard patterns on minis and crop tops, wide pants and more.