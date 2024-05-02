A blend of timeless classics in bold colours

Edgy, breezy and bright — ensembles from the United Colors of Benetton’s latest Spring/Summer 2024 collection are sure to become your summer staples. They are a harmonious blend of timeless classics, bold colours, and playful prints rooted in the brand’s heritage. It is a celebration of individuality and style with versatile pieces designed for all.
Building upon the theme of ‘Be On’, the brand’s creative director, Andrea Incontri, brings a fresh perspective to the collection, marrying pop-inspired elements with utility-driven designs. Denim takes centre stage, adorning an array of garments including miniskirts, jumpsuits, shirt dresses, and jeans in a variety of silhouettes ranging from bell bottoms to cropped styles. You will find unlined blazers, buttoned dresses, midi skirts, as well as knitwear featuring horse-print jacquard patterns on minis and crop tops, wide pants and more.
Colour remains a focal point, with ‘macaron’ pastels lending an air of sophistication to tweed suits, blazers, miniskirts, and sweaters embellished with rhinestone collars. Vibrant hues of red, green, pink, and blue dominate summer blazers and essential T-shirts, while a playful palette of fruity prints and floral motifs add a whimsical touch to every ensemble.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com