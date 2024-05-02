Give the bow trend a different spin

“Bows are a major trend this year, however, we’ve attempted to take our very own spin on it. It is typically reminiscent of feminine energy whilst paired with a masculine oversized pant suit. A bow brooch will become an icon of gender fluidity, which is again what Eurumme stands for to a larger extent,” says Eishita Puri, founder and creative director of the brand.

The collection features Bow Studs, which is a delightful fusion of elegance and playfulness; Knot Earrings that can add a subtle yet stylish accent to any outfit, and is perfect for both casual and formal occasions; and the charming Bow Ring. The Bow Brooch exudes understated charm whether worn on a lapel, scarf, or blouse, and can add a touch of classic beauty to any ensemble. But the statement piece is the Bowtie Choker that can elevate your neckline and is a chic and stylish accessory.