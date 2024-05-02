Give the bow trend a different spin

The year 2024 brings new trends and aesthetics, and Eurumme has hopped on the bow trend with its latest collection, The Bow Edit. Typically reminiscent of feminine energy, the new collection is a departure from what the brand generally stands for. This edit comprises very minimal chokers and sleek bows, which aren’t typically representative of what the brand does. It also features oversized chokers, statement chokers, earrings, rings, and brooches with bows of different kinds on them.
“Bows are a major trend this year, however, we’ve attempted to take our very own spin on it. It is typically reminiscent of feminine energy whilst paired with a masculine oversized pant suit. A bow brooch will become an icon of gender fluidity, which is again what Eurumme stands for to a larger extent,” says Eishita Puri, founder and creative director of the brand.
The collection features Bow Studs, which is a delightful fusion of elegance and playfulness; Knot Earrings that can add a subtle yet stylish accent to any outfit, and is perfect for both casual and formal occasions; and the charming Bow Ring. The Bow Brooch exudes understated charm whether worn on a lapel, scarf, or blouse, and can add a touch of classic beauty to any ensemble. But the statement piece is the Bowtie Choker that can elevate your neckline and is a chic and stylish accessory.
The Rope Lariat is yet another statement piece designed to inspire creativity and elevate your style. This versatile lariat necklace offers endless possibilities for styling and can be worn in multiple ways.
All the pieces are crafted with 18kt gold plated brass.
Price on request. Available online.
