Highlights from the 2024 Met Gala exhibit: Sleeping Beauty would wake up for these gowns

Another key difference: This show will be a multisensory experience, involving not just sight but smell, sound and touch. Organised into themes of earth, air and water, the show makes use of a “smell artist” who extracted and analysed molecules from clothing, creating scents visitors can now sniff from plastic tubes. Curators have also captured sounds of fabrics in an echo-free chamber, and used 3D scans to replicate embroidery patterns for touching.

Despite the scale, “I really wanted to make this intimate and participatory,” Bolton said during a weekend tour through the show. In fact, there’s even a mannequin in a gown you can text a question to, and she’ll deliver a ChatGPT-enabled response.

A few highlights: