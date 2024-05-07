Met Gala 2024: Dua Lipa graces the red carpet in a black feathered outfit by Marc Jacobs

Fresh off the release of her album Radical Optimism, Dua Lipa soared onto the Met Gala red carpet in a dramatic black feathered masterpiece. This year’s theme, The Garden of Time, inspired Marc Jacobs to create an all-black ensemble for the singer, accessorised with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Dua, a vision in crimson hair, commanded attention with her daring outfit. The skin-baring gown featured a captivating interplay of black lace and a cream-coloured corset, accentuated by a luxurious feather boa. Sheer opera gloves added a touch of classic elegance, while crystal hip chains shimmered with every step. Keeping her makeup and hairstyle simple with long, flowing waves, Lipa allowed the outfit to take centre stage.
This marked the singer’s third Met Gala appearance. Her debut in 2019, alongside then-boyfriend Isaac Carew, displayed a playful side with a vibrant Versace gown that perfectly embodied the ‘camp’ theme. Last year, Dua stepped up her fashion game as a co-chair for the event, channelling royalty in a vintage 1992 Chanel corset gown and a breathtaking 100-carat diamond necklace.
Prior commitments kept the Houdini singer away from the Met Gala in 2021 and 2022, but this year, the stars aligned for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Dua’s ‘Garden of Time’ look, a dark and captivating bloom, solidifies her reputation as a fearless trendsetter on the biggest fashion stage.