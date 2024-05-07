Met Gala 2024: All about the green carpet that welcomed the guests this year

Every year, on the first Monday of May, the biggest event in fashion, the Met Gala, unfurls and sees A-listers from different fields in high-concept looks. They walk the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and while their unique looks become conversation starters for months to come, this year, even the carpet adorning the stairs is getting some attention.

For the last couple of editions, the Met Gala organisers traded the iconic red carpet for something that reflects the theme better. This year, they rolled out an off-white coloured carpet with airbrushed green foliage on the side. As per media reports, the organisers turned to the pre-Raphelites for inspiration.

Reportedly, the organisers wanted the attendees to fully immerse in and experience this year’s theme, The Garden of Time. The carpet set the scene for a lush green landscape and reminds one of the bygone era of creativity and romance. The idea was when attendees walked the stairs in their ethereal ensembles, they were transported to that elegant era.