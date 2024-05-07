Met Gala 2024: Camila Cabello shimmers in a metallic gown, accessorises it with a clutch made of ice

Musician Camila Cabello brought a touch of the unexpected to the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. Embracing this year’s theme, The Garden of Time, she arrived clutching the most unconventional accessory – a block of ice! A single black rose nestled within the icy heart added a touch of drama and symbolised the fleeting beauty captured within the theme.
This innovative choice perfectly complemented her dazzling silver gown. Encrusted with over 250,000 Swarovski crystals, the dress shimmered under the lights, a testament to the painstaking 450 hours it took to create. A daring high slit added a touch of leggy allure, while a sleek ponytail completed the look, allowing the dress and icy accessory to take centre stage.
Earlier in the day, Camila had set social media ablaze with the announcement of her upcoming album, C,XOXO! Set for release on June 28, the news added another layer of excitement to her already groundbreaking Met Gala appearance.
Clad in a 15-pound shimmering gown and wielding a melting symbol of impermanence, the Havana singer defied expectations and delivered a truly unforgettable moment on the biggest night in fashion.