Met Gala 2024: Celebrity hairstylists reveal how they styled stars for the event

The 2024 Met Gala was a night of dazzling fashion, and the hairstyles were no exception! From Zendaya's subtle elegance to Sabrina Carpenter's bouncy volume, there was a look for everyone. Get ready to take notes and recreate these celebrity styles for your next special occasion:
Zendaya by Ursula Stephen
Inspired by a sense of quiet confidence, Zendaya's hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, crafted a sleek, low bun with a twist. Here's the breakdown:
Start with freshly washed hair and apply Living Proof Triple Bond Complex for added strength.
Use hairdryer on high heat and airflow settings to achieve a smooth base.
Gather hair into a low bun and secure it with a hair tie. Twist and pin into a beautiful shape, channelling a calla lily for added elegance.
Tease the top layer for a bit of texture and use the straightener at low heat to curl flyaways. Finish with hairspray for hold.
Sabrina Carpenter by Scott King and Laurie Heaps
Sabrina Carpenter's hair oozed Hollywood glam with voluminous curls. Here's how Scott King and Laurie Heaps achieved the look:
A hairdryer with a precision air concentrator attachment created a voluminous base.
A multi-styler with the round volumising brush attachment styled the bangs to perfection.
Small sections were curled and set using the Airwrap with a 1.2-inch barrel for long-lasting bounce.
Gracie Abrams by Bobby Eliot
Gracie Abrams rocked a soft and whimsical look with texturized waves. Bobby Eliot shares his step-by-step guide:
Start with damp hair and apply Hairdresser's Invisible Oil and Surf Spray for heat protection and texture.
Use a hairdryer with a diffuser attachment to create volume at the roots, enhancing the natural wave pattern.
Apply a touch of hairdresser's invisible oil for hydration, then use a straightener on low heat settings to add a touch of undone texture.
Use thickening texture spray to add gorgeous grit and airy texture to each strand.
Pin the hair up in a soft and whimsical style, ensuring it looks both effortless and put together.
Karlie Kloss by Irinel De Leon:
Karlie Kloss' hairstyle complemented her intricately detailed dress with soft chignon and wispy pieces. Here's how Irinel De Leon achieved it:
Prep damp hair with blow-dry cream and full volume & root-lifting Spray for added volume and heat protection.
The hairdryer with a pro concentrator attachment was used to dry the hair on high heat and airflow.
For extra length and fullness, clip-in extensions were added.
Once extensions were cut and blended, the hair was prepped with hairspray before using the straightener for a polished finish.
These are just a few of the stunning hairstyles from the Met Gala 2024. With a little preparation and the right products, you can recreate these looks and turn heads at your next event!