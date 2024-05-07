Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian redefines red carpet fashion in a shimmering platinum outfit

Kim Kardashian, ever the trendsetter, defied expectations with her 2024 Met Gala appearance. Embracing the theme, The Garden of Time, she shimmered in a custom Maison Margiela outfit with a cardigan by John Galliano.
The platinum metallic dress, adorned with a delicate leaf pattern, was a vision of cool elegance. But Kim’s signature twist came in the form of a cosy, cropped grey sweater layered on top. This unexpected pairing redefined red-carpet comfort, proving that warmth and wow-factor can coexist.
Staying true to her glamorous persona, Kim opted for a full-blown bombshell beauty look. Smokey eyes, bronzed contour, and a glossy pink lip accentuated her icy blonde waves. A sharp, pointy nude manicure added a touch of balance to the overall ensemble.
Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Kim previously declared she was “born for this” when discussing the Met Gala. Last year, honouring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, she made a dramatic entrance in a custom Schiaparelli gown. The maximalist design featured a silky corset bodice and bra in a contrasting gold hue, accessorized with a statement diamond-and-pearl choker, matching earrings, and pearl-encrusted sandals. For an extra dose of family love, Kim brought her eldest daughter, North West, as her date.
This year, Kim once again proved her ability to command attention. By blending comfort and couture, she redefined red carpet-fashion, ensuring her platinum presence remained a highlight of the evening.