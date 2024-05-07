Mona Patel owns Met Gala 2024 with a one-of-a-kind gown featuring kinetic butterflies

This year, the Meta Gala, witnessed participation from the likes of Zendaya, Demi Moore, Tyla and Sydney Sweeney amongst others and the roster of Indian celebs was led by Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani and more. While the two dressed to impress with their on-point outfits by couturiers Sabyasachi and Rahul Mishra respectively, it was Mona Patel with her debut that won over the fashion folks.

An elegant entry into the Met Gala scene, Mona picked a gown by Iris van Herpen who is known to craft artisanal outfits blending couture with cutting-edge technology. The Indian fashion entrepreneur trusted Iris’ vision for her debut and it was the intricate details that captured the essence of this year’s theme - The Garden of Time.

Mona, originally from Vadodara, Gujarat permanently settled in the States, picked a body-hugging creation featuring kinetic butterflies and a scalloped train that exuded sheer elegance.

The butterflies fluttering in slow motion transports one to the world of fairy tales where nature is the soul’s extension. She shared a closer look at her outfit and in case you missed it, check it out here: