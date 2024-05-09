As this iconic boutique in Chennai turns 20, it celebrates the occasion the best way it knows how

Chennai’s fashion scene has always taken centre stage when it comes to setting up fashion trends and is a prime pit stop for national and international couturiers to display their work.

There’s also no denying the fact that Collage, one of the most iconic boutiques in the city has contributed immensely to the fashion scene in with multitudes of renowned couturiers conducting their pop-ups whenever they have something new in their kitty.

The boutique is now celebrating its 20th year in the city, and they're doing it the best way they know how. With a special pop-up event, Hip to be Square, Collage presents multiple bijoux and couture collections produced by three promising labels.

This event is all set to celebrate the generation of today with the collections of these designers that promise quirk, gender neutrality, individualism and affordability. Rafu'd, Akihi, and The Terra are the presenters for this event and we at Indulge naturally had to talk to them about what they have in store.