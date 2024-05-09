As this iconic boutique in Chennai turns 20, it celebrates the occasion the best way it knows how

Chennai’s fashion scene has always taken centre stage when it comes to setting up fashion trends and is a prime pit stop for national and international couturiers to display their work.
There’s also no denying the fact that Collage, one of the most iconic boutiques in the city has contributed immensely to the fashion scene in with multitudes of renowned couturiers conducting their pop-ups whenever they have something new in their kitty.
The boutique is now celebrating its 20th year in the city, and they're doing it the best way they know how. With a special pop-up event, Hip to be Square, Collage presents multiple bijoux and couture collections produced by three promising labels.
This event is all set to celebrate the generation of today with the collections of these designers that promise quirk, gender neutrality, individualism and affordability. Rafu'd, Akihi, and The Terra are the presenters for this event and we at Indulge naturally had to talk to them about what they have in store.
Srishti Arora, creator of Akihi, opens up about the Noor collection. “Noor (featuring earrings, rings and bracelets) is a melding of materials, aesthetics and traditions. These pieces are intricately embroidered by hand on silk fabric, encased in a hypoallergenic brass base. Noor's pieces are all about elegance and ornamentation,” she explains.
She further provides insights about the Alpha collection. “This collection is made in collaboration with Naushad Ali's cutting room scraps and fabric remnants from his past collections. The neckpieces give a new life to these beautifully hand-block printed fabrics by up-cycling to create beautiful one-of-a-kind accessories that help to keep fabrics out of the landfill,” she highlights ₹3,000 onwards.
Rafu’d founder and designer Shaishavi Mehta mentions, “Dantakatha celebrates rich cultural heritage, mythical narratives and nostalgic elements. The name is Gujarathi for myth. This collection is inspired by the Indian narrative art form of Mata Ni Pachedi, which translates to ‘behind the mother goddess’ originated in Gujarat. It is a unique and traditional art style that uses vivid colours and intricate details to depict scenes from Hindu mythology.”
She also opens up about her next showcase, “Chaap katha means print story. This print-based collection takes inspiration from art forms of western India. The graphics take their elements from the Rajasthani art form called, Phad. While the colours are a mix of shades on rural Gujarat's streets. There are printed, woven and patched fabrics, all narrating the tale of folklores depicted in Phad paintings. The stories of old times, the stories of local deities and the tales of art. An old art form infused with bright colours, textures and lots of quirks.” ₹4,000 onwards
Founder and creative director Charmee Ambavat reveals, “The collection takes light cultural references from indigenous tribes of Africa and the intricately painted mud houses in rural Africa. A nomadic spirit shines through. It’s an exploration of cultures we haven’t seen growing up.”
She further adds, “It’s a blend of masculine elements with feminine nuances. Our archives from past collections come through in some newer designs. Timeless versatile design is the cornerstone of our collection." ₹6,000 onwards.