Mother’s Day: Thoughtful tokens of appreciation for your mother

Moms are the pillars of support in our lives. So, this Mother’s Day, make her feel appreciated and loved, and express it through not just words, emotions but also with thoughtful gifts.
If you haven’t been able to decide on a gift for your mom yet, we have curated a list of last minute options, which though last minute, are very thoughtful and are sure to warm your mother’s heart.
Do away with hair woes
If you have been hearing your mom complaint about her thinning hair, and no home remedy working, Atulya’s Keratin and Wheat Protein haircare range consisting of shampoo and conditioner, will be the perfect gift for her. With VegKeratin and wheat protein as its main ingredient, the result can be seen from the first wash itself. The combined power of the shampoo and conditioner nourishes and repairs the damaged hair. It also provides deep hydration that results in smooth and shiny hair. Suitable for all hair types, they revitalise the hair, giving them a new life.
Fun in the kitchen
This is going to be your mom’s new best friend in the kitchen. After creating a stir abroad, the portable blender has just made its way into the Indian market. BlendJet uses its trademark TurboJet technology—a powerful blade that spins at 275 revolutions per second—to create a tornado with the blender. It can blend frozen fruit, ice, and vegetables in as little as 20 seconds and is portable, so you can take it anywhere—from a kitchen countertop to a hilltop. Soups, chutneys, hummus, dips, salad dressings, and protein drinks are just a button away with it. With this, your mom can make shakes, smoothies, frozen lattes, and a lot more as it serves as her personal barista. It can produce 15 complete blends in a single charge. If your mother enjoys cooking or is a fitness enthusiast, this would be the Mother’s Day gift that she would always love.
Tick tock tick tock
Pebble Vienna smartwatch is designed as an ode to modern Indian women. The smartwatch has an ultra-premium design with a beautiful diamond cut, a 1.27” HD display, and metallic mash straps in several colours. The smartwatch provides powerful Health Suite and Female Health Monitoring features that cater to women’s most basic health needs. This will make for the best gift this Mother’s Day for your mother whose health is always a concern for you.
The smell of a woman
René Lacoste, a tennis champion, founded the renowned crocodile brand in 1933, and it has since become synonymous with French elegance. From fashion to fragrances, Lacoste represents a timeless style with a modern touch. The perfume collection consists of breathing scents with natural vibrations. Their perfumes are the perfect blend of modernity, feminine fragrances and classic elegance. It is the most thoughtful gift for your Mom who has been your everything, every day of your life.
Make a wish
This Mother’s Day, show your mother how much you care with a gorgeous, handcrafted soy candle from WickTheWish. Their candles are produced with all-natural components and come in wonderful scents such as vanilla, lavender, and Walk in the Garden. They are more than simply candles; they are a means to create a soothing and tranquil environment for your mother at home. The delightful scents and lovely design will let her to relax and feel pampered. It's the ideal gift to show her how much you value all she does.
