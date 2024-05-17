This collection extends a warm invitation to women of all shapes and sizes

Mehul Sethi, the co-founder of Jisora, emphasises the brand's commitment to addressing the dual needs of comfort and confidence that women seek in their attire. He states, “In the scorching heat of summer, finding garments that fuse style with comfort, especially in extended sizes, can be a daunting task. Our collection of over 300 Co-ord sets, ranging from XS to 6XL, aims to bridge this gap by offering something exquisite for every contemporary woman.”

Jisora extends a warm invitation to women of all shapes and sizes, urging them to curate their summer wardrobes with comfort and style. This versatile collection not only fosters relaxation but also exudes elegance, seamlessly blending into both leisurely moments and bustling work environments. The designs are meticulously crafted to prioritise comfort, ensuring women remain at ease throughout extended workdays or commutes. As temperatures soar, Jisora presents a solution to help women stay cool and confident, empowering them to pursue their ambitions with flair.