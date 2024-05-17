Top 5 trending colours to wear this spring  

Sunshine yellow

Bask in the radiant glow of springtime with the delightful warmth of buttercup yellow. Infuse your wardrobe with the spirit of sunshine as you explore Lee Cooper's collection featuring this vibrant hue. Whether you choose a buttercup yellow blouse, a flowing skirt, or playful accessories, you'll undoubtedly elevate your style quotient this season. Discover the perfect ensemble and prepare yourself for a day filled with picnics, movies, or any exciting adventure that comes your way.

Sage green

Channel the tranquility of nature with the calming tones of sage green. From lush meadows to serene forests, this versatile colour evokes a sense of renewal and growth. Opt for sage green blazers or trousers for a polished office look, or incorporate it into your casual attire with relaxed shirts and cargo pants for an effortlessly chic vibe and why limit this refreshing colour to just the office or casual outings? Stand out from the crowd at beach parties with a unique twist by incorporating sage green into your ensemble.

Coral pink

Make a statement this spring with the playful allure of coral pink. This refreshing shade exudes femininity and vitality, perfect for adding a touch of romance to your wardrobe. Whether it's a flowy dress, knitted top coral pink complements all skin tones and is guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go. Embrace the magic of the season by indulging in this knitted summer top from Lee Cooper's SS24 collection, a truly unique and distinctive piece that promises to make every outing extraordinary.