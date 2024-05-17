Top 5 trending colours to wear this spring  

As the flowers bloom and the sun shines brighter, it's time to refresh our wardrobes with the vibrant hues of spring. This season, Lee Cooper, brings forth a palette that celebrates both the classic and the contemporary. From soft pastels to bold statements, here are the top 5 trending colours to elevate your spring style.
Sunshine yellow
Bask in the radiant glow of springtime with the delightful warmth of buttercup yellow. Infuse your wardrobe with the spirit of sunshine as you explore Lee Cooper's collection featuring this vibrant hue. Whether you choose a buttercup yellow blouse, a flowing skirt, or playful accessories, you'll undoubtedly elevate your style quotient this season. Discover the perfect ensemble and prepare yourself for a day filled with picnics, movies, or any exciting adventure that comes your way.
Sage green
Channel the tranquility of nature with the calming tones of sage green. From lush meadows to serene forests, this versatile colour evokes a sense of renewal and growth. Opt for sage green blazers or trousers for a polished office look, or incorporate it into your casual attire with relaxed shirts and cargo pants for an effortlessly chic vibe and why limit this refreshing colour to just the office or casual outings? Stand out from the crowd at beach parties with a unique twist by incorporating sage green into your ensemble.
Coral pink
Make a statement this spring with the playful allure of coral pink. This refreshing shade exudes femininity and vitality, perfect for adding a touch of romance to your wardrobe. Whether it's a flowy dress, knitted top coral pink complements all skin tones and is guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go. Embrace the magic of the season by indulging in this knitted summer top from Lee Cooper's SS24 collection, a truly unique and distinctive piece that promises to make every outing extraordinary.
Sky blue
Elevate your spring wardrobe with the ethereal charm of sky blue. Reminiscent of clear skies and endless possibilities, this timeless colour exudes a sense of serenity and freedom. Incorporate sky blue into your wardrobe with lightweight tops and denim jackets for a laid-back yet polished look that transitions seamlessly from day to night.
Terracotta orange
Add a touch of warmth to your spring wardrobe with the earthy tones of terracotta orange. Inspired by sun-kissed landscapes and rustic pottery, this rich hue adds depth and dimension to any ensemble. Whether it's a charming floral dress or a chic terracotta blouse, this earthy tone exudes rustic elegance, ideal for embracing outdoor escapades and leisurely strolls in the springtime breeze. Embrace the rustic allure of terracotta orange and embark on your spring adventures with effortless grace and style.