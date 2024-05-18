Kiara Advani arrives at Cannes in style, all set to make her red carpet debut

Kiara Advani has touched down on the French Riviera, heralding her much-anticipated red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The excitement is palpable, with Kiara sharing a social media video showcasing her glamorous arrival.
Looking every bit the style icon, Kiara stunned in a white Prabal Gurung dress, featuring a daring thigh-high slit. Pearl danglers and white pointed heels completed the elegant ensemble. The caption read, “Rendezvous at the Riviera,” perfectly capturing the magic of the moment.
Kiara’s arrival followed a flurry of activity on social media. Just a day earlier, fans were buzzing with anticipation after spotting her departure from Mumbai airport. Clad in a white turtleneck sweater, white pants, and a beige overcoat, Kiara exuded effortless style even in travel mode. Cool shades and a brown handbag added the finishing touches.
Here's an exciting detail for Kiara's fans: She’s not just attending the Cannes Film Festival, but will also be a key figure at the prestigious Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner. This exclusive event celebrates the achievements of women in global cinema, making Kiara's participation a true honour.
Kiara joins a stellar contingent of Indian celebrities at Cannes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jacqueline Fernandez are all dazzling the festival with their presence. Additionally, Urvashi Rautela has been sharing glimpses of her French Riviera experience, while Deepti Sadhwani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently made her Cannes red carpet debut.