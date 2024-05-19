Selena Gomez sets Cannes red carpet on fire in a glamourous black and white gown by Saint Laurent

The 31-year-old star exuded elegance and sophistication in a stunning black and white gown by Saint Laurent. The captivating outfit featured a daring off-the-shoulder neckline, with white details that crisscrossed and wrapped around her body, creating a mesmerising contrast of colour. The effect resembled an elegant silk shawl gracefully draped around her shoulders. The bodycon silhouette hugged her curves flawlessly, flowing into a column skirt that ended just above her strappy sandal heels.