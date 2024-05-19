Selena Gomez sets Cannes red carpet on fire in a glamourous black and white gown by Saint Laurent

Selena Gomez set the 77th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet ablaze on Saturday night, gracing the red carpet premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez in a show-stopping ensemble. Fashion enthusiasts worldwide had been eagerly anticipating the singer and actors’ arrival, and she certainly didn’t disappoint.
The 31-year-old star exuded elegance and sophistication in a stunning black and white gown by Saint Laurent. The captivating outfit featured a daring off-the-shoulder neckline, with white details that crisscrossed and wrapped around her body, creating a mesmerising contrast of colour. The effect resembled an elegant silk shawl gracefully draped around her shoulders. The bodycon silhouette hugged her curves flawlessly, flowing into a column skirt that ended just above her strappy sandal heels.
Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh masterfully accentuated the gown with luxurious diamond accessories. A Bulgari diamond choker necklace and matching chandelier earrings cascaded with brilliance, amplifying the classic movie star vibe.
Makeup artist Melissa Murdick opted for a minimalist yet glamorous look for Selena. Nude shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and perfectly sculpted brows provided a timeless base. Her hair, styled in a high, sleek ponytail with curled curtain bangs, framed her face beautifully.
From the intricate details of the gown to the carefully curated accessories and makeup, everything about Selena’s red carpet appearance was meticulously planned to create a stunning impact. This captivating look serves as a testament to her evolving style and her ability to command attention on the global stage.