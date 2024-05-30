What is method dressing? A fashion strategy deployed by Janhvi Kapoor for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' promotions

In the industry of film promotion, the concept of method dressing has gained significant traction, in which actors pay sartorial regard to the films they are promoting through their fashion choices.

While this marketing strategy has been around for decades, with Geena Davis wearing a baseball-stitched dress to the 1992 premiere of A League of Their Own, it is Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach who brought the concept back into the mainstream in 2017 with their circus-themed outfits for The Greatest Showman.

Janhvi Kapoor recently embraced this trend with her amazing costumes for the promotions of her upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The Bollywood actress incorporated elements from the cricket-themed film into her costumes, demonstrating her dedication to her character, Mahima, a young cricket player.