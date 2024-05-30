What is method dressing? A fashion strategy deployed by Janhvi Kapoor for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' promotions

In the industry of film promotion, the concept of method dressing has gained significant traction, in which actors pay sartorial regard to the films they are promoting through their fashion choices.
While this marketing strategy has been around for decades, with Geena Davis wearing a baseball-stitched dress to the 1992 premiere of A League of Their Own, it is Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach who brought the concept back into the mainstream in 2017 with their circus-themed outfits for The Greatest Showman.
Janhvi Kapoor recently embraced this trend with her amazing costumes for the promotions of her upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The Bollywood actress incorporated elements from the cricket-themed film into her costumes, demonstrating her dedication to her character, Mahima, a young cricket player.
Starting off strong, she wore a red dress with her back adorned with tiny cricket leather ball designs at the beginning of the promotions.
For her next look, Janhvi wore a long skirt and a cropped top in shades of purple, black, and white, with her character's jersey number 6 inscribed on the top.
For the trailer launch, the actress wore a red and blue saree with a sequined bodice and a sporty blouse with jersey number 6 at the back, along with 'Mahi' written on her blouse.
The next look, she wore a white shimmering Falguni and Shane Peacock gown embellished with a blue cricketer smashing a ball.
During her journey to Varanasi, she wore a traditional kanjivaram sari in the colour of the Indian cricket uniform, complete with a hand-painted pallu portraying a batsman striking a boundary in a packed stadium, in tribute to India's 1983 World Cup victory.
Janhvi also dressed in a Torani red saree with asymmetrical stripes, which featured cricket season balls woven into the border motif, and a halter neck blouse resembling a cricket ball.
For her latest look, she looked every bit a Punjabi kudi in a dress with her character's name, Mahima, on the kameez and 'Mahi' mentioned on the latkans.
(Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal)