Unlock your best colours: A guide to the four seasonal colour palettes

Seasonal colour analysis is a system that helps people determine which colours best complement their natural features, including skin tone, hair colour, and eye colour. It divides colours into four main palettes—Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter—each reflecting the qualities of one of the four seasons.

By understanding your personal colour profile, you can choose hues that enhance your natural beauty, making fashion choices and home decor more flattering and cohesive.

The Spring palette is warm, fresh, and light, inspired by the vibrant colours of springtime. It includes shades like soft corals, warm peaches, light yellows, and fresh greens, evoking energy and renewal. People who suit this palette typically have warm undertones in their skin, often with fair or light to medium skin tones and bright eyes. These individuals tend to look best in clear, bright colours, as opposed to muted or dark tones. The Spring palette is ideal for creating a youthful, lively aesthetic, making it perfect for both spring wardrobes and interior design that feels light and uplifting.

In contrast, the Summer palette is cool, soft, and muted, with colours like pastel blues, cool greens, lavender, and soft pinks. These shades are more subtle and have a greyed-out appearance, creating a serene and elegant feel. People with Summer colouring usually have cool undertones and fair to medium skin, with light or cool-toned eyes. Summer types typically look best in these soft, cool tones, which lend themselves well to creating an understated, refined look in both fashion and home decor.

The Autumn palette is warm, deep, and earthy, inspired by the colours of autumn leaves and harvest. Rich tones like burnt orange, mustard yellow, olive green, deep browns, and warm reds dominate this palette. People who suit the Autumn palette usually have warm, golden undertones in their skin and deep hair tones, making these rich, earthy shades particularly flattering. The Autumn palette creates a grounded, cosy, and natural vibe, making it perfect for fall wardrobes and interiors that feel warm and inviting.

Finally, the Winter palette is cool, bold, and high-contrast, with colours like icy blues, deep reds, stark whites, and cool greys. These shades tend to be more dramatic and striking, making them ideal for those with cool undertones and dark hair. Winter types look best in these bold, crisp colours that provide a sophisticated, modern aesthetic. The Winter palette is perfect for making a statement and creating an elegant, high-energy look. By identifying which seasonal palette suits you best, you can select colours that enhance your natural beauty and create a harmonious, flattering style.