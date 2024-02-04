Wedding season glam: Pooja Hegde dazzles in elegant red lehenga by Arpita Mehta worth INR 5.6 lakhs

As the wedding season continues to unfold, Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde has been turning heads with her stunning sartorial choices. The actress recently took to Instagram to showcase her latest wedding season look – a mesmerising red hand-embroidered lehenga set. The ensemble is none other than the ‘All Red Mirror & Cutdana Hand Embroidered Lehenga Set’ from designer Arpita Mehta’s collection, available for a princely sum of INR 5,60,000.

Pooja shared snapshots of her attire on social media with the caption, “Red riding hood #weddingseason,” giving fans a glimpse of her ravishing ensemble. The bralette blouse she donned featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a cropped midriff, adorned with mirror fringe embellishments that added a touch of ethereal charm.

Also read: Pooja Hegde sets wedding season fashion goals in a stunning ivory lehenga ensemble

The high-rise waist red lehenga skirt boasted mirror embellishments, sequin cutdana hand embroidery, and a flowing A-line silhouette. Crafted from organza, the skirt created a regal impact with its layered ghera and floor-length hem. The actress completed the look with a hand-embroidered organza dupatta, elegantly draped on her arms, featuring sequin patterns, Dori embroidery, and fringe mirror embellishments.

Accessories played a crucial role in enhancing the overall appeal, with Pooja opting for gold and Kundan dangling earrings, matching bracelets, and rings. Her makeup choices included shimmery eye shadow, bold red lip shade, mascara, feathered brows, and highlighted cheekbones. The finishing touch to the look was provided by centre-parted open locks styled with beach waves.

Also read: Malaika Arora steals the spotlight in a luxurious Indo-Western outfit Arpita Mehta

This isn't the first time Pooja has graced the wedding season with her fashion prowess. Earlier, she delighted fans with pictures of herself in a silk lehenga set styled like a sari, showcasing a vibrant parrot green blouse, dual-toned lehenga skirt, and a turquoise green embellished dupatta. Her minimal makeup, sleek bun adorned with roses, choker necklace, and bracelets complemented the ensemble, proving once again that Pooja is a fashion icon in the making.