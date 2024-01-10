Pooja Hegde sets wedding season fashion goals in a stunning ivory lehenga ensemble

The wedding season is in full swing, and as celebrities grace the nuptials of their dear ones, it’s time to gather style inspiration for your own closet. Look no further than Pooja Hegde’s recent appearance at a wedding in Mangalore, Karnataka, for the perfect ensemble to steal the show as a wedding guest or bridesmaid.



Pooja delighted fans by sharing pictures of her outfit on social media with the caption, “Coconut.” The actor adorned an elegant ivory lehenga set from the renowned clothing label Devnaagri, specifically the Ivory Embroidered Silk Chanderi Lehenga Set, available on the brand’s website for INR 72,500.

The ivory lehenga set boasted intricate dori embroidery on the beautiful chanderi base skirt. It Comprised a Chanderi lehenga paired with an embroidered cotton silk satin blouse featuring patra work, and a matching embroidered organza dupatta. The modern touches of a curved hemline and a back cut-out added a dash of contemporary glamour to the ethnic attire.

Pooja accessorised her chic ivory look with gold and emerald jewellery, including a striking Polki choker necklace, chunky bracelets, and a statement ring. Completing the traditional ensemble with high heels, a nude-coloured manicure, and a centre-parted open wavy hairdo styled with crown braids, Pooja exuded timeless elegance.

For her makeup, Pooja opted for shimmery subtle eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, black eyeliner, mascara for luscious lashes, a nude brown lip shade, blush on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, and a dewy finish, creating a glamorous look that perfectly complemented her outfit.

This isn’t the first time Pooja has showcased her impeccable wedding style. She previously posted pictures of another stunning look on Instagram, captioned, “Shimmer, glitter, sparkle and shine #weddingseason #sangeet #fairydust.” For the sangeet ceremony, she donned a coordinated silver blouse and skirt set from the designer label Falguni Shane Peacock.

Pooja’s wedding guest style is undeniably a beacon of inspiration for those looking to make a fashion statement at celebratory events.