Kareena Kapoor steals the show in a blue outfit at Doha jewellery exhibition
Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood’s reigning queen of glam, set hearts racing at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, radiating elegance in a breathtaking blue ensemble. Fan pages went into overdrive, showering the actress with compliments for her sartorial slay.
Clad in a dazzling blue gown and matching jacket from Luciferase, Kareena embraced the latest floret embellishment trend with effortless grace. The plunging neckline, fitted bodice, and back slit added a touch of allure, while the OTT floral bow on the jacket’s shoulder was a unique and eye-catching detail.
But jewellery, as expected, took centre stage. Delicate blue pumps complemented the outfit, while a dainty bracelet and a mesmerizing open choker adorned with shimmering stones added a touch of regal sparkle. Smoky eyes, feathered brows, and a glossy pink lip shade completed the glamorous look, with side-parted, silky-straight hair providing the perfect finishing touch.
Rhea Kapoor, the mastermind behind countless iconic looks, deserves a standing ovation for styling this showstopper. Fans couldn’t contain their awe, flooding social media with praises like “The IT girl forever and ever” and “Ufff Bebo. So stunning.”
This sartorial triumph wasn't Kareena’s only recent claim to fame. Her Netflix film Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, captivated audiences and solidified her position as a versatile powerhouse.
Kareena Kapoor’s appearance at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition was much more than just a red carpet-moment. It was a masterclass in sophisticated style, proving once again why she remains a fashion icon and a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. As we eagerly await her next sartorial stunner, let’s raise a toast to Bebo, the queen of blue and beyond!