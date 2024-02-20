Malaika Arora steals the show in an eye-catching neon green ensemble 

Malaika Arora, the undisputed queen of fashion, strikes again! This time, she has set our sartorial hearts ablaze in a neon green ensemble that’s anything but ordinary. Styled by the ever-talented Maneka Harisinghani, the look is a masterclass in bold colours, daring cuts, and statement accessories.

Also read: Malaika Arora's latest look is all things stylish and glamorous



Imagine a vibrant neon green cropped blouse with swirling patterns, hugging Malaika’s frame like a second skin. The asymmetric hem adds a touch of playful edge, while the back zip closure ensures a sleek, tailored finish. But the real showstopper was the skirt: a high-waisted, floor-length masterpiece with a daring thigh-high slit that reveals just the right amount of leg. The textured design on the borders added depth and dimension, making it anything but boring.

But Malaika didn’t just stopped at the clothes. Her killer high-heel pumps were a work of art in themselves, transitioning from black to neon green in a mesmerising ombre effect. They were courtesy of the luxury brand Jimmy Choo, and they perfectly complemented the outfit's bold vibe.



For jewellery, Malaika opted for statement rings and gold textured hoop earrings, keeping the focus on the outfit's vibrant colours. Her hair is styled in soft waves with brunette highlights, and her makeup is a symphony of shimmering pink eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, and a glossy mauve lip shade.

Also read: Jewellery is a form of self-expression: Malaika Arora



This look was more than just a fashion statement; it was a celebration of confidence, individuality, and the power of colour. Malaika, once again, proved why she reigns supreme in the world of fashion, inspiring us to embrace our boldness and own our unique style.