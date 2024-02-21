India’s Sini Shetty sets red hot trend in luxe Banarasi sari worth INR 2.25 Lakhs at Miss World opening ceremony

As the countdown to Miss World 2024 begins, India’s Sini Shetty stole the show at the opening ceremony in Delhi, radiating in a vibrant red Banarasi sari. Ditching the typical gown, Sini chose to ‘embrace India's rich heritage with pride,’ setting a powerful and elegant tone for her journey.



Taking to Instagram, Sini shared stunning photos and videos, igniting fashion debates and sparking admiration for her bold choice. “Tracing back thousands of years,” she wrote, explaining the sari’s significance as a symbol of “deep-rooted traditions’ and ‘femininity.’

The red silk creation, meticulously crafted by Jayanti Reddy, wasn’t just a fashion statement; it was a celebration of craftsmanship. ‘Naturally dyed’ and featuring intricate hand embroidery, the sari embodied old-world charm and understated elegance, championed by the designer’s commitment to sustainable and traditional techniques.

“A timeless attire,” Sini gushed, “This Banarasi Silk Sari captures the essence of who I am and where I come from.” The contrasting purple blouse added a touch of modern appeal, showcasing Reddy’s signature blend of comfort and structured elements.

But Sini's look wasn't complete without the exquisite details. “Precious stones-studded earrings, a maangtika, a gold ring, and a set of bangles” from Curio Cottage complemented the sari’s richness, while soft curls, rosy cheeks, and winged eyeliner completed the glamorous picture. Styled by Raksha Singh, Sini exuded confidence and grace, ready to take on the Miss World stage.

This wasn’t just a red carpet-moment; it was a cultural statement. Sini’s powerful red not only turned heads but also started a conversation about inclusivity and the beauty of embracing one's heritage on a global platform. As she confidently walks into the competition, one thing is certain: Sini Shetty is not just representing India; she's a flagbearer for tradition, sustainability, and cultural pride, wrapped in six yards of exquisite elegance.



While the original price tag of INR 225,900 might raise eyebrows, the true worth of Sini's look lies in its message: beauty lies in celebrating your roots, and sometimes, the most timeless statements are made in classic silhouettes, woven with stories of cultural heritage.

