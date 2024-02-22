Rashmika Mandanna wows in a chic black outfit at Milan Fashion Week

Move over, Bollywood! Rashmika Mandanna is making waves on the global stage, trading in her Animal claws for couture at Milan Fashion Week. The rising star recently captivated audiences with her powerful performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor, but now she’s turning heads with her sleek style in the fashion capital.



Rashmika sashayed into Milan Fashion Week, dressed to impress in a head-to-toe black ensemble. The figure-hugging dress exuded elegance, while the matching boots added a touch of edgy chic. Sharing a glimpse on Instagram Stories, she captioned it simply, “Milan for a minute,” leaving fans wanting more.



Another photo showcased the magic of her glam squad, captioned, “When the girlies do their magic on me...” The transformation was complete, as she posed confidently amidst the vibrant fashion scene.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna redefines glamour in a Rohit Bal sari, setting the bar high for the wedding season

But Rashmika isn’t just a pretty face on the runway; she's also got a captivating story to tell. Remember her ‘escape from death’ experience? Just recently, she left fans on the edge of their seats with a post about her flight's emergency landing. Thankfully, everyone was safe, and Rashmika even took it in stride, showcasing her adaptability and resilience.



And the momentum doesn't stop there. Rashmika is gearing up for season six of Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha, promising candid conversations and a peek into her life beyond the red carpet. But her box office magic hasn't dimmed either. Animal roared its way to success in 2023, with whispers of a sequel titled Animal Park already sparking excitement. And to top it off, she’ll be gracing the screen again in Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun, scheduled to release on August 15.

Also read: India’s Sini Shetty sets red hot trend in luxe Banarasi sari worth INR 2.25 Lakhs at Miss World opening ceremony



Rashmika is on a roll, proving that she's a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen. From action heroine to fashionista, she's captivating audiences with her talent, charm, and undeniable star power.