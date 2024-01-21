Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in regal lehenga ensemble, gracing Insta-diaries with timeless elegance

Over the weekend, Aditi Rao Hydari once again graced her Insta-diaries with a breathtaking lehenga ensemble that radiates regal vibes. Renowned for her impeccable style and timeless beauty, the actress never fails to captivate her followers with stunning fashion moments. This latest revelation in a black lehenga ensemble is no exception, leaving admirers in awe.

Aditi's choice of attire showcases a mesmerising green hue, crafted from luxurious chanderi silk. The ensemble comprised a blouse with a plunging neckline and shoulder-length sleeves, adorned with antique gold dori and intricate hand embroidery. Paired with a matching flared lehenga skirt and an organza-based dupatta, the outfit emanated an aura of timeless sophistication.

Sharing her weekend surprise on Instagram, Aditi's post swiftly went viral, amassing an outpouring of likes and comments from her devoted fanbase. The enchanting ensemble, curated by the clothing brand Jigar Mali, comes with a price tag of INR 49,900 for those eager to replicate the royal look.

Styled by celebrity fashion maestro Sanam Ratansi, Aditi complemented her traditional attire with statement jhumka earrings, featuring gold motifs and green emeralds. Her wrist was adorned with stacked Kundan-studded bangles, adding a layer of opulence to the overall ensemble.

Aditi’s makeup artistry embodied understated glamour, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-enhanced lashes, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, luminous highlighter, and light pink lipstick. Opting for an open hairstyle, she let her lush, long locks cascade gracefully over her shoulders, completing the look with a touch of timeless allure.

Aditi’s commitment to showcasing the essence of Indian ethnic wear continues to make her a prominent source of fashion inspiration for enthusiasts, solidifying her position as a style icon.