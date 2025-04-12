The Office Siren Trend Looks Great Online. In reality? Not So Much

Chill but curated

But despite the unspoken dress codes and persistent gendered assumptions, Gen Z isn’t losing sleep over it. In fact, a lot of young professionals are leaning into a refreshing “I’ll dress how I want — as long as I look decent” approach. Tisha Ahuja, PR professional, explains that there's definitely more ease in how younger employees dress today. “There’s been a clear shift from rigid dress codes to more expressive styles. Even when outfits appear effortless, there’s a thoughtfulness behind them that makes them both corporate-appropriate and reflective of a more relaxed approach to dressing.”

This is true for wedding photographer Shubhangi Agrawal, who now prioritises comfort over comparison. “Earlier, I used to constantly compare my outfits with others and worry if what I was wearing was okay. But now I’ve realised it doesn’t matter — as long as I’m comfortable, decent, and confident, that’s enough.”

Despite these unspoken codes, many Gen Z workers are turning towards a chill-but-curated approach. “People just wear whatever they feel like,” says Aggarwal. “There’s no pressure unless your company specifically tells you what not to wear.” PR professional Pranjal Kumar also agrees, “We tend to value authenticity and doing what feels right for us in the moment, and that often translates into a more relaxed and individualistic approach to clothing.”

But this casual vibe isn’t just a vibe — it’s also about circumstance and access. “People who are older have more resources and more official meetings,” Pandey points out. “Gen Z is just starting out, so they might not have the wardrobe yet. At conferences, I do see younger folks in very casual clothes — it’s not rebellion, it’s what’s possible.”

The pandemic also left a lasting impact on how people dress, where the return to office life felt like a burden — a transition back to structure, formality, and the unspoken pressure to look the part again. Sharma shares, “I used to wear well-fitted trousers, heels, and corporate shirts — I’d wake up early to do my makeup and carry a fancy laptop bag.” Post-pandemic, her priorities shifted: “Now I just wear jeans and a kurta or salwar kameez. It’s easier.” She adds, “Earlier, everyone wanted to be the best dressed — flaunting watches, showing off shoes. Now it’s more about getting home on time and saving energy for what really matters.”

Shaikh echoes that shift. “During lockdown, I had zero motivation to dress up. I’d wear torn clothes and just didn’t care. But eventually I realised it was making me feel worse. Putting in a little effort again really helped my confidence.”

For many, the new norm is about balance — being presentable without being performative. The office siren still exists, sure. But in Indian workplaces, she’s more of a Pinterest board than a person — aspirational, but rarely seen in real life.

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith