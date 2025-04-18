Eco-chic fabrics for lightweight, comfortable summer fashion styles

Hemp

Drawn from the properties of the hemp plant which grow fast, are free of pesticides making it a safe-for-the-skin fabric, hemp is durable and breathable fabric which help you sail through summer. These are naturally UV resistant which makes them almost as if a sunscreen for the body. They are also anti-bacterial and thus relieve you of any sun-burns or bacterial infections originating from body sweat. Hemp is still a fabric which needs to be cultivated for its full potential but are already being used to make co-ord sets by several local brands.

Bamboo Viscose

If you are looking for an attire made of bamboo fabric, it is suggested to be very careful of their origins. While definitely bamboo fabric is a sustainable option, the right option is the closed-loop processed bamboo like bamboo lyocell. This is because the treatment of these fabrics do not involve any toxic chemical processing. Once you are sure of where the material comes from, Bamboo fabrics are the coolest, literally and also for its ventilation factor. They are also very soft on the skin and a much desired fabric for making over-sized or regular sized shirts, tshirts, co-ord sets and more.