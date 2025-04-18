Eco-chic fabrics for lightweight, comfortable summer fashion styles

Tired of going out in the heat with your clothes sticking to your skin? With fabrics that leave no space for the skin to breathe causing skin irritation, itchiness, redness, and more, often times we hear that we should switch to light and breathable fabrics. While cotton and its various forms are an obvious choice, there are many others which are gaining prominence over the years. Also, such fabrics are defined by being sustainable and if styled well, can give you that fashion makeover you never thought you needed. Here are some of the eco-chic fabrics to look out for this summer.
Here are some of the light weight and breathable fabrics you can try out this summer.
Recycled fabrics like Polyester or Nylon
These are light on the skin and provide comfort while you wear them. But what makes them stand out is the fact that they are made with recycled objects like plastic bottles and discarded textiles which also helps reduce the burden of fashion wastage from Earth. These fabrics are ideally used to make athleisure, activewear, swimwear or wind-breakers. If styled well, these are sustainable opportunities for your airport looks too!
Modal or Lyocell
If you want to wear luxe looking fabrics which does not drill a hole in your pocket then modal would be the best option for you. Made from sustainable raw materials like wood pulp from eucalyptus these have a velvety and silky texture when touched. Available in several bright intricate patterns they are the go-to fabrics for making sari, blouses, co-ord sets, flowy skirts and more.
Hemp
Drawn from the properties of the hemp plant which grow fast, are free of pesticides making it a safe-for-the-skin fabric, hemp is durable and breathable fabric which help you sail through summer. These are naturally UV resistant which makes them almost as if a sunscreen for the body. They are also anti-bacterial and thus relieve you of any sun-burns or bacterial infections originating from body sweat. Hemp is still a fabric which needs to be cultivated for its full potential but are already being used to make co-ord sets by several local brands.
Bamboo Viscose
If you are looking for an attire made of bamboo fabric, it is suggested to be very careful of their origins. While definitely bamboo fabric is a sustainable option, the right option is the closed-loop processed bamboo like bamboo lyocell. This is because the treatment of these fabrics do not involve any toxic chemical processing. Once you are sure of where the material comes from, Bamboo fabrics are the coolest, literally and also for its ventilation factor. They are also very soft on the skin and a much desired fabric for making over-sized or regular sized shirts, tshirts, co-ord sets and more.
Linen
One sustainable fabric that has already picked up in the last few years is linen, especially organic linen. The raw material is made from flax , which requires little water to grow, thus conserving water and has no added pesticide which is great for the skin. Linen is light, airy and has a linear texture which improves with every wash including making it softer. Linen has invaded almost all kinds of apparels of late and are a preferred choice for pants, trousers, button-ups, flowy dresses, co-ord sets, saris shirts and more.