The rise of wellness and fitness culture shaping fashion trends

In recent years, wellness and fitness culture has experienced a meteoric rise, influencing not only our health and lifestyles but also the way we dress. Gone are the days when workout clothes were reserved exclusively for the gym. Today, athleisure has become a dominant force in fashion, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards health, well-being, and performance-driven style.

The intersection of fitness and fashion began with the surge in popularity of activewear, which was initially designed for athletic activities. Brands such as Lululemon, Nike, and Adidas revolutionised the fashion landscape by creating high-performance clothing that was not only functional but also stylish. With the increasing focus on health and fitness, these garments were no longer confined to the gym but became part of everyday wardrobes, blurring the line between sportswear and casual wear.