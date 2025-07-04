Dior faces backlash over Mukaish embroidery piece after fashion vlogger highlights missing artisan credit

Fashion commentator Hanan Besovic, better known by his Instagram handle @ideservecouture, posted a video analyzing the coat. “Why is it a 200K dollar coat?” he asked, before offering deeper context. The coat, part of Anderson’s Dior debut, featured exquisite embroidery made using the traditional Indian technique of Mukaish, also known as Badla work. According to Besovic, it took 34 days and the labor of 12 Indian artisans to craft the embroidery that adorned the luxury garment.

What struck a nerve, however, was the complete absence of credit given to the Indian craftsmen responsible for the coat’s intricate detailing. This omission has reignited long-standing concerns about cultural appropriation in high fashion, especially following recent controversies — like Prada’s Kolhapuri-style sandals, presented at Milan Fashion Week without any acknowledgment of their Indian roots.