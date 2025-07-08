Buying a Kanjeevaram? Four authenticity markers you must know

The lustre look

Kanjeevaram silks naturally reflect light beautifully. In natural daylight, tilt the fabric and observe the shine. Genuine silk has a dual-tone glow due to its weaving technique. If the saree appears flat and lacks sheen, it's likely not authentic.

The ring slide test

Mulberry silk is fine enough to pass smoothly through a ring. Try slipping a part of the saree through a medium-sized ring and if it glides through without resistance, it’s likely pure silk. If it bunches or resists, it could be synthetic.

Added tip- Always look for Silk Mark certification issued by the Silk Mark Organization of India as it guarantees that the saree you're purchasing is made from pure natural silk.