Buying a Kanjeevaram? Four authenticity markers you must know

Kanjeevaram sarees (also known as Kanchipuram silks) have long stood as a hallmark of South Indian heritage and craftsmanship. Woven from premium Mulberry silk and traditionally crafted by artisans in Tamil Nadu’s temple town of Kanchipuram, these sarees are treasured for their vibrant hues, intricate motifs, and luxurious drape. However, with their growing popularity comes a surge of counterfeit versions in the market. So how can you ensure you’re investing in a genuine piece? Here are four simple yet effective tests that can help you verify the authenticity of a real Kanjeevaram silk saree.
The Zari check
True Kanjeevaram sarees feature real zari gold or silver-coated threads wrapped around silk. Gently scratch a small portion of the zari work. If you see a red thread underneath, it's the real deal. White threads, on the other hand, signal a fake.
The touch test
Authentic Kanjeevaram silk feels distinct to the touch. Glide your fingers across the fabric because pure silk should feel smooth, soft, and create a slight temperature difference on your skin. Coarse texture or static-feeling silk is a big red flag.
The lustre look
Kanjeevaram silks naturally reflect light beautifully. In natural daylight, tilt the fabric and observe the shine. Genuine silk has a dual-tone glow due to its weaving technique. If the saree appears flat and lacks sheen, it's likely not authentic.
The ring slide test
Mulberry silk is fine enough to pass smoothly through a ring. Try slipping a part of the saree through a medium-sized ring and if it glides through without resistance, it’s likely pure silk. If it bunches or resists, it could be synthetic.
Added tip- Always look for Silk Mark certification issued by the Silk Mark Organization of India as it guarantees that the saree you're purchasing is made from pure natural silk.