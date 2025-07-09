Kate Middleton dazzles in Dior debut for Royal visit paired with pearls for Macron’s visit

On July 8, the Princess of Wales made a memorable impression as she welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the start of their official state visit to the UK. Combining diplomacy with refined elegance, Princess Catherine stepped out at RAF Northolt alongside Prince William, showcasing a carefully curated look that paid tribute to both her royal heritage and her French guests.
In a significant style moment, Catherine made her first public appearance in Christian Dior, choosing a blush-pink ensemble from the label’s 2024 collection. The outfit featured the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket, an updated take on Dior’s legendary 1947 Bar Jacket, redesigned by the house’s current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Known for her celebration of femininity and historical references, Chiuri’s design offered a graceful nod to Dior’s classic silhouette while adding a contemporary softness befitting the occasion.
The Princess’s accessories added layers of meaning to her ensemble. She wore the Collingwood pearl drop earrings once beloved by Princess Diana, along with a timeless three-strand pearl necklace from Queen Elizabeth II’s private collection. These elegant heirlooms carried subtle but powerful symbolism, honoring the memory of two iconic royal figures who continue to shape Catherine’s public presence and personal style.
Opting for a French luxury brand was a diplomatic gesture as well as a sartorial one. Princess Diana famously had a close association with Dior in the 1990s, often seen with the Lady Dior handbag—a style that was eventually renamed in her honor. With this fashion choice, Catherine not only acknowledged the French delegation but also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law’s enduring influence.