Kate Middleton dazzles in Dior debut for Royal visit paired with pearls for Macron’s visit

In a significant style moment, Catherine made her first public appearance in Christian Dior, choosing a blush-pink ensemble from the label’s 2024 collection. The outfit featured the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket, an updated take on Dior’s legendary 1947 Bar Jacket, redesigned by the house’s current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Known for her celebration of femininity and historical references, Chiuri’s design offered a graceful nod to Dior’s classic silhouette while adding a contemporary softness befitting the occasion.

The Princess’s accessories added layers of meaning to her ensemble. She wore the Collingwood pearl drop earrings once beloved by Princess Diana, along with a timeless three-strand pearl necklace from Queen Elizabeth II’s private collection. These elegant heirlooms carried subtle but powerful symbolism, honoring the memory of two iconic royal figures who continue to shape Catherine’s public presence and personal style.