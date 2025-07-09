Trends

Kate Middleton dazzles in Dior debut for Royal visit paired with pearls for Macron’s visit

Princess Catherine makes her Dior debut in a blush-pink ensemble during the French state visit, honoring both French elegance and royal legacy with pearl heirlooms from Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II
Kate Middleton dazzles in Dior debut for Royal visit paired with pearls for Macron’s visit
Kate Middleton’s chic look shines at state visit in DiorX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

On July 8, the Princess of Wales made a memorable impression as she welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the start of their official state visit to the UK. Combining diplomacy with refined elegance, Princess Catherine stepped out at RAF Northolt alongside Prince William, showcasing a carefully curated look that paid tribute to both her royal heritage and her French guests.

Princess of Wales pays tribute to French elegance and royal legacy in Dior debut

In a significant style moment, Catherine made her first public appearance in Christian Dior, choosing a blush-pink ensemble from the label’s 2024 collection. The outfit featured the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket, an updated take on Dior’s legendary 1947 Bar Jacket, redesigned by the house’s current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Known for her celebration of femininity and historical references, Chiuri’s design offered a graceful nod to Dior’s classic silhouette while adding a contemporary softness befitting the occasion.

The Princess’s accessories added layers of meaning to her ensemble. She wore the Collingwood pearl drop earrings once beloved by Princess Diana, along with a timeless three-strand pearl necklace from Queen Elizabeth II’s private collection. These elegant heirlooms carried subtle but powerful symbolism, honoring the memory of two iconic royal figures who continue to shape Catherine’s public presence and personal style.

Kate Middleton dazzles in Dior debut for Royal visit paired with pearls for Macron’s visit
Simone Ashley’s gaze at Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025 goes viral — Fans call it a ‘Shanaya meets Kate’ moment

Opting for a French luxury brand was a diplomatic gesture as well as a sartorial one. Princess Diana famously had a close association with Dior in the 1990s, often seen with the Lady Dior handbag—a style that was eventually renamed in her honor. With this fashion choice, Catherine not only acknowledged the French delegation but also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law’s enduring influence.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Kate Middleton dazzles in Dior debut for Royal visit paired with pearls for Macron’s visit
Why do royal family members always carry black clothes while travelling?
Royal Family
Kate Middleton Fashion
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Kate Dior dress
Diana dior dress

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com