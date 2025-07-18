This fine jewellery label partners with a Bengaluru pop-up shop to curate modern bridal trousseaux

Mohar Fine Jewellery, which is known for its stunning fusion of classic workmanship and modern style, has entered into an exclusive alliance with Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, one of luxury fashion’s most renowned figures. The joint venture is designed to expose Mohar’s distinctive style to a wider audience of brides in search of jewellery that is both meaningful and fashionable.

Mohar Fine Jewellery launches exclusive line with Pernia’s pop-up shop

As changing bridal tastes go with the times, so does the idea of the trousseau. Brides today are seeking more than traditional diamonds, moving towards bright colored gemstones, socially responsible sources and interchangeable pieces, which easily adapt from wedding ceremonies to daily life. Mohar’s latest range perfectly addresses this requirement with its cutting-edge designs in the form of convertible tennis bracelets, detachable necklaces and show-stopping earrings.

“Our jewellery is created with timelessness and versatility in mind," says Nakul Jain, Co-Founder of Mohar Fine Jewellery. "Brides desire heirloom jewellery that will work for multiple occasions and be timeless despite shifting trends.”