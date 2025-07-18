This fine jewellery label partners with a Bengaluru pop-up shop to curate modern bridal trousseaux

Mohar Fine Jewellery, which is known for its stunning fusion of classic workmanship and modern style, has entered into an exclusive alliance with Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, one of luxury fashion’s most renowned figures. The joint venture is designed to expose Mohar’s distinctive style to a wider audience of brides in search of jewellery that is both meaningful and fashionable.
As changing bridal tastes go with the times, so does the idea of the trousseau. Brides today are seeking more than traditional diamonds, moving towards bright colored gemstones, socially responsible sources and interchangeable pieces, which easily adapt from wedding ceremonies to daily life. Mohar’s latest range perfectly addresses this requirement with its cutting-edge designs in the form of convertible tennis bracelets, detachable necklaces and show-stopping earrings.
“Our jewellery is created with timelessness and versatility in mind," says Nakul Jain, Co-Founder of Mohar Fine Jewellery. "Brides desire heirloom jewellery that will work for multiple occasions and be timeless despite shifting trends.”
Focusing on ethical sourcing, Mohar features bold coloured stones and open-setting Polkis, using gemstones from sustainable partners such as Gemfields. This focus creates an Indo-Western look that is deeply heritage-driven yet unmistakably contemporary.
The Mohar x Pernia’s collection features a wide variety, ranging from stackable eternity rings and Polki solitaires to oversized hoops and hand-stitched cuffs. Every piece is dreamed of as a future family heirloom, filled with emotion, fashion and meaning.
The collection is now live to browse online on Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop and through their handpicked studio boutiques, providing brides all over India and internationally with the chance to find these special pieces.