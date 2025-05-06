Met Gala 2025 live updates: Coco Jones debuts in a white Manish Malhotra number for the red carpet

R&B singer Coco Jones stuns in a Manish Malhotra ensemble at Met Gala 2025

For the red carpet, Coco opted for a cream and white look featuring ornate embroidery throughout the dramatic long-sleeve coat with sharp lapels and coordinated trousers.

The singer’s ensemble showcased floral inspiration, with a detailing of botanicals cascading down the singer’s coat and trousers with intricate bead-work in shades of silver, white and cream. The coat cinched at Coco’s waist for added definition and featured a long train that trailed behind the singer.

The look also saw Coco donning, or rather not donning something, as is seen popular amid recent fashion weeks. The singer opted to go shirtless beneath her stunning coat, a look previously styled by Venus Williams during Milan Fashion Week in February and Camila Cabello during Paris Fashion Week in March.