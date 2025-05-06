Met Gala 2025 live updates: Coco Jones debuts in a white Manish Malhotra number for the red carpet

A rising star in the R&B scene, singer Coco Jones brought a regal energy to the Met Gala 2025 red carpet joining high-profile guests like Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, Sydney Sweeney and more for the annual event ahead of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition. She turned heads in a white suit and dramatic cape designed by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra.
For the red carpet, Coco opted for a cream and white look featuring ornate embroidery throughout the dramatic long-sleeve coat with sharp lapels and coordinated trousers.
The singer’s ensemble showcased floral inspiration, with a detailing of botanicals cascading down the singer’s coat and trousers with intricate bead-work in shades of silver, white and cream. The coat cinched at Coco’s waist for added definition and featured a long train that trailed behind the singer.
The look also saw Coco donning, or rather not donning something, as is seen popular amid recent fashion weeks. The singer opted to go shirtless beneath her stunning coat, a look previously styled by Venus Williams during Milan Fashion Week in February and Camila Cabello during Paris Fashion Week in March.
When it came to her accessories, Coco went with a stunning statement necklace with shimmering diamonds and blue sapphires. With the necklace as the centrepiece of her accessories, Coco complemented it with stud earrings. She completed her ensemble with heels by Jimmy Choo, and the whole look was curated by stylist Maeve Reilly.
Met Gala 2025 marks Coco’s debut presence at the annual event.