Trends

Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Shakira ‘pinks’ the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung ensemble

Here’s what we know about her appearance at the Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Shakira ‘pinks’ the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung ensemble
Decoding Shakira's look for the Met Gala 2025Source - X
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Singer Shakira just made her red carpet appearance at the Met Gala 2025. She looked stunning in a flowy Prabal Gurung ensemble with a long train behind. Here’s decoding what she wore at the Red Carpet, which turned Blue this year with the magic of globally renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

A closer look at Shakira's ensemble for the night
A closer look at Shakira's ensemble for the night Source - X

Breaking down Shakira’s ensemble for the Met Gala 2025

Shakira channels simplicity and minimalistic in a Prabal Gurung ensemble which reflects his signature touches. A light pink gown with a sweetheart neckline and a sculpted body is what one sees in the first look. But wait till you see the long train! Matching the colour of the gown, the train gives a crumpled effect in contrast to the smooth fittings of the actual ensemble.

The body also has front curvature lines which only accentuates Shakira’s look by making it a great fit on her. She accessorized the look by pairing it with short transparent black gloves with polka dots ending with a thick pink band which matches the colour of her gown. With minimalistic make-up, a ruby pendant necklace, and letting down her curly hair, Shakira looked no less than a beautiful diva.  

Nepalese- American designer Prabal Gurung has been a favourite of the Met Gala goers for a long time. He has dressed icons like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Demi Lovato and several others. Ahead of the red carpet, the designer gave a sneak peek of what is to come through a quick video on his Instagram profile. This year he also dresses debutante Diljit Dosanjh.

Overall, Shakira’s ensemble stood out in terms of colour which made it more eye-catching as opposed to the usual blacks, whites, and darker shades as were interpreted for the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code 'Tailored for You'.

Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Shakira ‘pinks’ the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung ensemble
Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Kamala Harris debuts in black-and-white
Met Gala
Prabal Gurung
MET Gala 2025
Shakira at Met Gala 2025
Shakira in a Prabal Gurung Ensemble

Related Stories

No stories found.