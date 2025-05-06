Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Shakira ‘pinks’ the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung ensemble

Singer Shakira just made her red carpet appearance at the Met Gala 2025. She looked stunning in a flowy Prabal Gurung ensemble with a long train behind. Here’s decoding what she wore at the Red Carpet, which turned Blue this year with the magic of globally renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Shakira channels simplicity and minimalistic in a Prabal Gurung ensemble which reflects his signature touches. A light pink gown with a sweetheart neckline and a sculpted body is what one sees in the first look. But wait till you see the long train! Matching the colour of the gown, the train gives a crumpled effect in contrast to the smooth fittings of the actual ensemble.
The body also has front curvature lines which only accentuates Shakira’s look by making it a great fit on her. She accessorized the look by pairing it with short transparent black gloves with polka dots ending with a thick pink band which matches the colour of her gown. With minimalistic make-up, a ruby pendant necklace, and letting down her curly hair, Shakira looked no less than a beautiful diva.
Nepalese- American designer Prabal Gurung has been a favourite of the Met Gala goers for a long time. He has dressed icons like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Demi Lovato and several others. Ahead of the red carpet, the designer gave a sneak peek of what is to come through a quick video on his Instagram profile. This year he also dresses debutante Diljit Dosanjh.
Overall, Shakira’s ensemble stood out in terms of colour which made it more eye-catching as opposed to the usual blacks, whites, and darker shades as were interpreted for the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code 'Tailored for You'.