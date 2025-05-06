Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Shakira ‘pinks’ the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung ensemble

Breaking down Shakira’s ensemble for the Met Gala 2025

Shakira channels simplicity and minimalistic in a Prabal Gurung ensemble which reflects his signature touches. A light pink gown with a sweetheart neckline and a sculpted body is what one sees in the first look. But wait till you see the long train! Matching the colour of the gown, the train gives a crumpled effect in contrast to the smooth fittings of the actual ensemble.

The body also has front curvature lines which only accentuates Shakira’s look by making it a great fit on her. She accessorized the look by pairing it with short transparent black gloves with polka dots ending with a thick pink band which matches the colour of her gown. With minimalistic make-up, a ruby pendant necklace, and letting down her curly hair, Shakira looked no less than a beautiful diva.