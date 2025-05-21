Here's what quiet romance fashion is and how to make it your summer signature

How to do Quite Romance fashion correctly?

- Choose lightweight and natural fabrics- Opt for cotton, linen, voile, or light muslin to keep things breezy. Flowing midi or maxi dresses with subtle ruffles or embroidery capture this aesthetic perfectly while keeping you cool and free flowy.

- Stick to a softer and pastel color palette- pick out your whites, blush pinks, dove grey, and pastel purple tones. These shades not only align with the quiet romance vibe but also reflect sunlight, keeping you comfortable and cool during the heat.

- Embrace vintage-inspired style- Puff sleeves, sweetheart necklines, lace trim, and button-down fronts are all important elements of this trend. These delicate accents add romance without being over-the-top.

- Try going minimal on accessories- Let the clothes be your main character. A dainty gold necklace, pearl earrings, or a vintage hair ribbon can complete your look without overwhelming it.

- Opt for subtle footwear- you don’t have to work it out with heels for this style, pick ballet flats, or simple leather sandals in neutral tones. Comfort is key for this style, but so is maintaining a refined and polished aesthetic.