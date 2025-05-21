Here's what quiet romance fashion is and how to make it your summer signature

Summers are tough and humid if you’re residing in a country like India. Even though dressing up might feel like putting too much effort into a summer look, it isn’t in reality. Summer dressing should be poetic and effortless, which will match your vibe. Your summer style should make you feel like a summer vacation by the pool, sipping on a mocktail. It’s a state of mind that needs to be delved into clearly. Earlier, you have come across the term ‘quite luxury’ a lot and how it approaches a minimal dressing style to portray a polished look. Now it's time for ‘quite romance’ to shine and before it gets viral on the gram, we have got you covered with the meaning of this term and how you can rock it this summer season.
Quiet Romance fashion is a soft, dreamy aesthetic rooted in subtle femininity. Unlike the louder trends that dominate runways and social media, Quiet Romance is about embracing understated beauty through delicate fabrics, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and a softer color palette. Imagine flowing dresses, puff sleeves, lace detailing, and gentle florals. It all evokes a sense of calm, tenderness, and poetic charm in your dressing. Drawing inspiration from age- old times, Quiet Romance draws inspiration from classic romantic heroines, cottagecore influences (which was huge at one point), and minimalist vintage fashion. It speaks to those who find beauty in simplicity and charm in the little feminine details.
How to do Quite Romance fashion correctly?
- Choose lightweight and natural fabrics- Opt for cotton, linen, voile, or light muslin to keep things breezy. Flowing midi or maxi dresses with subtle ruffles or embroidery capture this aesthetic perfectly while keeping you cool and free flowy.
- Stick to a softer and pastel color palette- pick out your whites, blush pinks, dove grey, and pastel purple tones. These shades not only align with the quiet romance vibe but also reflect sunlight, keeping you comfortable and cool during the heat.
- Embrace vintage-inspired style- Puff sleeves, sweetheart necklines, lace trim, and button-down fronts are all important elements of this trend. These delicate accents add romance without being over-the-top.
- Try going minimal on accessories- Let the clothes be your main character. A dainty gold necklace, pearl earrings, or a vintage hair ribbon can complete your look without overwhelming it.
- Opt for subtle footwear- you don’t have to work it out with heels for this style, pick ballet flats, or simple leather sandals in neutral tones. Comfort is key for this style, but so is maintaining a refined and polished aesthetic.