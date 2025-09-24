Loved Alia Bhatt’s Gucci moment? 5 dramatic fur moments in pop culture history

Nothing causes havoc much like a fur coat at the fashion week. Case in point: Alia Bhatt recently turned heads in a long black fur coat at Gucci SS26, Demna's big debut for the luxury house. The internet gagged, the paps clicked, and we were instantly reminded that fur on a celeb is never just a fashion, it's a full-blown cultural moment. And honey, the receipts? Legendary as always.
Samantha Jones gets splashed (Sex and the City, 2002)
Samantha’s fur was her entire personality until BAM!—a protester splattered it with red paint. Her horrified yet iconic reaction turned this into one of TV’s greatest fashion clashes. But nothing says “New York reality check” like an angry protester dousing it in red paint while yelling “Fur is murder!” Her deadpan horror was so very Carrie-adjacent.
J.Lo Heckled at the Hustlers premiere (2019)
At TIFF, Jennifer Lopez floated in wearing a golden ruffled gown, but animal rights activists weren’t here for it. They chanted “Shame on you J.Lo,” and dragged her for her fur looks on and off screen. She smiled through it all, posed and ignored — queen behavior only.
Kim Kardashian’s flour bomb (2012)
Kim K fur’s most stubborn ride-or-die got ambushed on the red carpet in L.A. by a fur protester who emptied an entire bag of flour over her. Was it messy? Yes. Did it go viral before 'viral' was a PR strategy? Absolutely. Even in white dust, she still looked like a Kardashian campaign shot.
Dior AW03 Runway showdown
John Galliano’s fur-drenched Dior show was already drama, but when protesters stormed the catwalk waving “FUR SHAME” banners, it became chaos couture. Model Nadine Strittmatter even reached out to one protester mid-removal, before the show marched on with a lilac fur coat like nothing happened.
Fendi’s All-Fur Couture Extravaganza (2015)
The iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld made Fendi’s couture debut all about fur. Outside the protesters staged their own spectacle. They started stripping off a fur coat to reveal a bloody-painted bodysuit. Fur glamour versus protest theatre. Who won? The headlines.
Fur protest aren't something new. They have been splashing, shouting and hurling for decades now. Why? Because fur is loaded. It’s luxury with a side of blood guilt, and protesters know it’s the ultimate stage prop. But here’s the thing: today faux fur and cruelty-free fabrics are just as opulent. Fashion houses don’t have to kill the vibe or the animals to make drama. Because the only thing passé on the runway should be last season’s look.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.