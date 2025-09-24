Loved Alia Bhatt’s Gucci moment? 5 dramatic fur moments in pop culture history

Samantha Jones gets splashed (Sex and the City, 2002)

Samantha’s fur was her entire personality until BAM!—a protester splattered it with red paint. Her horrified yet iconic reaction turned this into one of TV’s greatest fashion clashes. But nothing says “New York reality check” like an angry protester dousing it in red paint while yelling “Fur is murder!” Her deadpan horror was so very Carrie-adjacent.

J.Lo Heckled at the Hustlers premiere (2019)

At TIFF, Jennifer Lopez floated in wearing a golden ruffled gown, but animal rights activists weren’t here for it. They chanted “Shame on you J.Lo,” and dragged her for her fur looks on and off screen. She smiled through it all, posed and ignored — queen behavior only.

Kim Kardashian’s flour bomb (2012)

Kim K fur’s most stubborn ride-or-die got ambushed on the red carpet in L.A. by a fur protester who emptied an entire bag of flour over her. Was it messy? Yes. Did it go viral before 'viral' was a PR strategy? Absolutely. Even in white dust, she still looked like a Kardashian campaign shot.