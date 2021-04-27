Meat alternatives are slowly gaining more popularity and relevance. The world is becoming more conscious about what they are eating and how they can benefit the planet. The plates of celebs as well as common man is changing drastically, featuring less animal meat. Chef Swaroop Aiyappa, who opted out of his family-run Coorg Cuisine specializing in pork heavy Kodava cuisine, explored plant-based products with House of Seitan, part of Evolved Foods. The Alt Meat is a protein rich, 100% plant-based, tasty, and ready to cook ingredient which is also cholesterol free, trans fat free, low in carbs, high in protein, Vegan, apart from being cruelty free and highly sustainable for the planet, which is the need of the hour.

We got the young chef, who polished his skills at star properties like Taj and JW Marriott, to share two traditional dishes which gets a plant-based protein transformation.

Check it out.

Meet Sukha

Prep Time: 15 minutes/Cook Time: 1 hour

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Alt Meat - 220gms

Turmeric Powder - 1 teaspoon

Tamarind Paste – 2 tablespoons

Vegetable Oil - 4 tablespoons

Onion - 1 cup (Finely Chopped)

Garlic - 5-6 Cloves (Crushed)

Salt to taste

For Dry Roasting

Cumin Seeds - 1 teaspoon

Fresh Coconut - 1 and ½ cup (Grated)

Garlic - 10-12 Cloves

For Masala

Vegetable Oil - 2 tablespoons

Coriander Seeds - 3 tablespoons

Poppy Seeds - 1 teaspoon

Fenugreek Seeds - ¼ teaspoon

Cinnamon Stick - 1 (about 1 inch)

Black Peppercorns - 1 teaspoon

Cloves - 3-4

Bydegi Red Chilli - 20

Red Chilli Powder - 2 tsp

Instructions

Dry roast the cumin seeds, fresh coconut and garlic cloves in a pan until slightly browned. Remove on a plate and let them cool. Heat oil to roast the ingredients for the masala. Roast all the ingredients listed under Masala until they are nicely browned and fragrant. Remove the ingredients on a plate and let them cool. Add the dry roasted ingredients in a blender and blend to make a smooth powder. Do not add water. Remove the mixture in a bowl. Add the roasted ingredients for masala in a blender and grind to make a smooth paste. Add little water while grinding so that it become a smooth paste. Keep the mixture aside. Heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a pan. Once the oil is hot, add the finely chopped onion and garlic and fry until onion turns translucent. Add the masala paste along with a cup of water and salt as per taste. Cover and cook it for 15 - 20 minutes. Now add the dry roasted masala powder and cook for another 10 -12 minutes until the masala is cooked. Add Alt meat and fry on high heat for 3-4 minutes. Serve hot.

EVOLVED NEPALI CHOWELA

Prep time: 15 min

Cooking time: 10min

Serves: 2

Alt Protein - 220 grams

Green Chilies - 2 (small)

Dry Red Chilies - 1 (large)

Coriander Leaves - ¼ bunch

Garlic Cloves - 4

Ginger - ½ tablespoon (grated)

Onion - 2 (finely chopped)

Lemon Juice - 1 tbsp

Black Pepper Powder - 1 pinch (coarsely ground)

Fenugreek Seeds - ¼ tbsp

Salt - as per taste

Mustard Oil - 2 tbsp

Vegetable Oil - 2 tbsp

Cumin Powder - 1 tsp

METHOD

In a mixing bowl, combine Alt Protein and 1 tbsp vegetable oil. Season with salt and pepper

Heat 1 tbsp vegetable oil in a small frying pan over medium-high heat. Sauté the Alt Protein, onions and garlic for 3-4 minutes or until cooked through. Set aside

Combine Alt Protein, ginger, chilies, coriander, green onions, cumin, lemon juice and peppers in a bowl and toss them together. Season with salt

Heat 2 tbsp mustard oil in a small frying pan over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, but not smoky, add the fenugreek seeds and dried red chilies and fry until the fenugreek seeds turn brown and fragrant

Immediately pour the entire contents of the pan into the bowl of Alt Protein, mixing quickly to combine

Allow the Alt Protein to rest for at least 10 minutes for the flavours to develop, then transfer to a serving dish and serve

***